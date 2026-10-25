Jamia Students Demand Union Elections, Chief Proctor’s Removal As Hunger Strike Enters Day 14

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Students allege harassment, denied hostel and medical access.

Students at Jamia Millia Islamia have been on a hunger strike for the past 14 days, demanding the restoration of the university’s students’ union. Around 100-150 students are currently staging a sit-in inside the campus in support of the hunger strikers.

The students have three key demands: the announcement of a date for students’ union elections, the removal of the chief proctor, and the withdrawal of disciplinary action taken against protesting students.

Faizan, one of the students on hunger strike, alleged that the university’s security adviser used abusive language while speaking to students. He said the students were demanding the adviser’s immediate removal and accused the administration of harassing them.

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University Forms Committee To Draft Students’ Union Constitution

The university administration has formed a committee to draft the constitution of the students’ union. However, the protesting students remain firm on their demand for a timeline for the elections.

On October 24, a confrontation broke out between students and security personnel during the protest. Following the incident, the university decided to shift all classes online and keep the library closed.

The campus has also witnessed a controversy over the writing of contentious slogans. However, the protesting students have denied any association with them.

Student Armaan Malik said he lives in a university hostel but is being denied entry despite having his identity card. He also alleged that he was not being allowed to visit the healthcare centre despite feeling unwell.

“It is lunchtime. Where are we supposed to go to eat? I am unwell, but I am not being allowed to go to the healthcare centre either,” he said.

‘If There Were A Students’ Union, Our Issues Would Be Raised’

Another student said the demand for a students’ union stemmed from the need to have a platform to raise their grievances. He said a union could help students address their problems and secure hostel facilities.

Mohammad Aryan, another student, said he had not been allotted a hostel room. He added that although emergency medical facilities were available inside the campus, he was not being allowed to access them.

The students alleged that they were being treated like terrorists and claimed that security guards had called them “jihadis”. One student said a friend was inside the campus but was not being allowed to leave.

Female students also alleged that they were being prevented from going to a hospital even in medical emergencies. One of them said she had a valid identity card but was still being denied entry to the hostel.

Students Allege Harassment, Restricted Hostel Access

Another female student said she was unable to enter her own hostel despite being a student of the university. She added that students had been allowed to enter the premises until a short while earlier.

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The protest is centred on the demand to restore the students’ union and hold elections. Students continue to complain about being denied hostel access and allege that they are facing difficulties reaching the healthcare centre and obtaining medical assistance during emergencies. They have also raised concerns about the conduct of security personnel.