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English NewsCities‘Will Take Action’: DK Shivakumar’s Warning To Firms Over Alleged Bias Against Kannadigas

‘Will Take Action’: DK Shivakumar’s Warning To Firms Over Alleged Bias Against Kannadigas

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar warned private firms of action if they deliberately exclude Kannadigas from jobs, following viral allegations of language-based hiring discrimination.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karnataka Dy CM warned firms about deliberate Kannadiga job exclusion.
  • Warning followed viral video alleging IT job discrimination.
  • Video claimed Kannada speakers rejected, favoring other state residents.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday warned private companies that the state government would take action if they were found to have deliberately excluded Kannadigas from employment, asserting that “in Karnataka, the Kannadiga is sovereign”.

His remarks came a day after a video of a young woman alleging language-based discrimination in hiring by Bengaluru’s IT companies went viral on social media.

“If it is found that any private institution has deliberately sidelined Kannadigas, the government will take appropriate action,” Shivakumar said in a post on X.

He added that the government would not allow the rights, dignity and opportunities of Kannadigas to be disregarded under any circumstances.

Also Read: BJP To Hold Key Meeting To Counter Opposition’s SIR Narrative Ahead Of INDIA Bloc Rally, Amit Shah To Attend

Woman Alleges Kannada Speakers Being Excluded From IT Jobs

In the viral video, the woman alleged that candidates who listed Kannada as their mother tongue were being rejected at the interview or even shortlisting stage. She claimed that companies were instead favouring Telugu and Tamil speakers, recruiting young people from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at lower salaries.

She also alleged that campus interviews were not being conducted at colleges in Bengaluru and appealed to the Chief Minister to find a solution.

The claims have not been independently verified.

Kannada activist Rupesh Rajanna, who shared the video on X, alleged that such practices had been continuing for a long time. He also claimed that the issue had been brought to the government’s attention but that adequate action had not been taken.

‘Bengaluru Is India’s Technology Capital’

Referring to Bengaluru’s global standing in the IT sector, Shivakumar said the city was recognised worldwide as India’s technology capital and that the state took pride in the talent, skills and capabilities of Kannadigas.

He said the government remained committed to addressing their concerns and acting as the voice of their interests.

In 2024, the Karnataka Cabinet, then led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, cleared a draft Bill proposing quotas for locals in private-sector jobs. The proposal was put on hold following opposition from industry bodies.

BJP Seeks Clarity On Government’s Job-Creation Efforts

Reacting to Shivakumar’s remarks, BJP spokesperson Ashok Gowda called on the Deputy Chief Minister to take action and explain what steps the Congress government had taken to create jobs.

He said the BJP was not demanding government jobs for Kannadigas but wanted the government to explain how it was encouraging private companies to create new employment opportunities for locals.

Also Read: Ruckus During Kharge’s Address In Patna Over His Remarks On Ram Mandir And PM Modi

Gowda added that rules could be framed regarding existing jobs, but questioned what the government was doing to expand employment opportunities and urged Shivakumar to provide a more specific response.

Frequently Asked Questions

What warning did DK Shivakumar give to private companies?

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar warned that the state government would take action against private companies found to have deliberately excluded Kannadigas from employment. He stated that

Why did Deputy CM Shivakumar issue this warning?

His remarks came after a viral video showed a woman alleging language-based discrimination in hiring by Bengaluru's IT companies. She claimed Kannadigas were rejected, while other language speakers were favored.

What specific hiring discrimination was alleged in the viral video?

The video alleged that companies rejected candidates listing Kannada as their mother tongue, even favoring Telugu and Tamil speakers from other states. It claimed these new hires were often recruited at lower salaries.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 25 Oct 2026 05:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru DK Shivakumar Kannada Karnataka IT Companies Karnataka 
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