‘Will Take Action’: DK Shivakumar’s Warning To Firms Over Alleged Bias Against Kannadigas

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karnataka Dy CM warned firms about deliberate Kannadiga job exclusion.

Warning followed viral video alleging IT job discrimination.

Video claimed Kannada speakers rejected, favoring other state residents.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday warned private companies that the state government would take action if they were found to have deliberately excluded Kannadigas from employment, asserting that “in Karnataka, the Kannadiga is sovereign”.

His remarks came a day after a video of a young woman alleging language-based discrimination in hiring by Bengaluru’s IT companies went viral on social media.

“If it is found that any private institution has deliberately sidelined Kannadigas, the government will take appropriate action,” Shivakumar said in a post on X.

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಐಟಿ ಕಂಪನಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರಿಗೆ ಉದ್ಯೋಗಾವಕಾಶಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅನ್ಯಾಯವಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂಬ ದೂರುಗಳು ಕೇಳಿಬರುತ್ತಿರುವುದು ವಿಷಾದನೀಯ. ಕನ್ನಡ ಮಾತೃಭಾಷೆ ಇರುವವರನ್ನು ಕಡೆಗಣಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂಬ ವಿಷಯವನ್ನು ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಗಂಭೀರವಾಗಿ ಪರಿಗಣಿಸಿದೆ. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗನೇ ಸಾರ್ವಭೌಮ. ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಹಕ್ಕು, ಗೌರವ ಮತ್ತು ಅವಕಾಶಗಳನ್ನು ಯಾವುದೇ ಕಾರಣಕ್ಕೂ ಕಡೆಗಣಿಸಲು ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡುವುದಿಲ್ಲ. ಜಗತ್ತು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರನ್ನು ಭಾರತದ ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನ ರಾಜಧಾನಿಯಾಗಿ ನೋಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ನಮ್ಮ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಪ್ರತಿಭೆ, ಕೌಶಲ್ಯ ಮತ್ತು ಸಾಮರ್ಥ್ಯದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ನಮಗೆ ಅಪಾರ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯಿದೆ. ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರನ್ನು ಯಾವುದೇ ಖಾಸಗಿ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ಉದ್ದೇಶಪೂರ್ವಕವಾಗಿ ಕಡೆಗಣಿಸಿರುವುದು ಕಂಡುಬಂದರೆ, ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಸೂಕ್ತ ಕ್ರಮ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳಲಿದೆ. ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಹಿತಾಸಕ್ತಿಗೆ ಧ್ವನಿಯಾಗಿ, ಅವರ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಸ್ಪಂದಿಸಲು ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಸದಾ ಬದ್ಧವಾಗಿದೆ. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) October 25, 2026

He added that the government would not allow the rights, dignity and opportunities of Kannadigas to be disregarded under any circumstances.

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Woman Alleges Kannada Speakers Being Excluded From IT Jobs

In the viral video, the woman alleged that candidates who listed Kannada as their mother tongue were being rejected at the interview or even shortlisting stage. She claimed that companies were instead favouring Telugu and Tamil speakers, recruiting young people from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at lower salaries.

She also alleged that campus interviews were not being conducted at colleges in Bengaluru and appealed to the Chief Minister to find a solution.

The claims have not been independently verified.

Kannada activist Rupesh Rajanna, who shared the video on X, alleged that such practices had been continuing for a long time. He also claimed that the issue had been brought to the government’s attention but that adequate action had not been taken.

‘Bengaluru Is India’s Technology Capital’

Referring to Bengaluru’s global standing in the IT sector, Shivakumar said the city was recognised worldwide as India’s technology capital and that the state took pride in the talent, skills and capabilities of Kannadigas.

He said the government remained committed to addressing their concerns and acting as the voice of their interests.

In 2024, the Karnataka Cabinet, then led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, cleared a draft Bill proposing quotas for locals in private-sector jobs. The proposal was put on hold following opposition from industry bodies.

BJP Seeks Clarity On Government’s Job-Creation Efforts

Reacting to Shivakumar’s remarks, BJP spokesperson Ashok Gowda called on the Deputy Chief Minister to take action and explain what steps the Congress government had taken to create jobs.

He said the BJP was not demanding government jobs for Kannadigas but wanted the government to explain how it was encouraging private companies to create new employment opportunities for locals.

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Gowda added that rules could be framed regarding existing jobs, but questioned what the government was doing to expand employment opportunities and urged Shivakumar to provide a more specific response.