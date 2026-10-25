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English NewsCitiesRuckus During Kharge’s Address In Patna Over His Remarks On Ram Mandir And PM Modi

Ruckus During Kharge’s Address In Patna Over His Remarks On Ram Mandir And PM Modi

Ruckus erupted during Mallikarjun Kharge's Patna speech after his 'Modi ka baap bhi jayega' remark, as he launched attacks on the BJP and RSS.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
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  • Kharge alleged widespread electoral malpractice and Bihar's 'jungle raj'.

A ruckus broke out during Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s address at an event marking the 139th birth anniversary of former Bihar Chief Minister Krishna Singh in Patna on Sunday, after he responded to a remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kharge also launched a sharp attack on the BJP and RSS, alleging electoral malpractice in several states, criticising the Ayodhya temple issue and claiming that ‘jungle raj’ prevails in Bihar.

Ruckus Over PM Modi Remark

The commotion erupted when a person present at the event remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere.

Responding to the comment, Kharge said, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega,” triggering a reaction among those present.

Kharge Targets RSS

During his address, Kharge also launched a strong attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“If we speak about the RSS today, people might interpret it differently,” he said.

“Therefore, as long as the ideology of the RSS persists in this country, there will be no peace,” he added.

Invokes Lord Ram Over Ayodhya

Kharge also targeted the BJP over the Ayodhya Ram temple issue, accusing those who had allegedly exploited the temple’s name for financial gain of wrongdoing.

“I pray to Lord Ram to open his eyes and punish those who have looted wealth in his name,” the Congress president said.

‘Vote Chori’ Allegations

The Congress president also alleged that governments in several states had been formed through electoral manipulation.

Referring to West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Maharashtra, Kharge accused the BJP of engaging in ‘vote chori’ (vote theft).

He warned that those responsible for the alleged wrongdoing would face legal consequences.

“These thieves will be put behind bars,” Kharge said.

Also Read: BJP To Hold Key Meeting To Counter Opposition’s SIR Narrative Ahead Of INDIA Bloc Rally, Amit Shah To Attend

‘Jungle Raj’ In Bihar

Kharge also criticised the state’s political situation, claiming that Bihar was witnessing a deterioration in governance and law and order.

“‘Jungle raj’ is prevailing in Bihar today,” he said during the Patna event.

The phrase has long featured in political exchanges in Bihar, with rival parties using it to attack each other’s records on governance, security and public administration.

Also Read: 'Thanks BJP For Supporting': Rahul Gandhi's Swipe At Centre Over Nov 1 Delhi Protest Rally

Input By : ANI/ PTI

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 25 Oct 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mallikarjun Kharge CONGRESS BIHAR
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