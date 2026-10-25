Ruckus During Kharge’s Address In Patna Over His Remarks On Ram Mandir And PM Modi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kharge alleged widespread electoral malpractice and Bihar's 'jungle raj'.

A ruckus broke out during Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s address at an event marking the 139th birth anniversary of former Bihar Chief Minister Krishna Singh in Patna on Sunday, after he responded to a remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kharge also launched a sharp attack on the BJP and RSS, alleging electoral malpractice in several states, criticising the Ayodhya temple issue and claiming that ‘jungle raj’ prevails in Bihar.

Ruckus Over PM Modi Remark

The commotion erupted when a person present at the event remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere.

Responding to the comment, Kharge said, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega,” triggering a reaction among those present.

#WATCH | A ruckus broke out during Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's address at the 139th birth anniversary celebration of Dr. Shri Krishna Singh in Patna, Bihar A person present at the event said that PM Modi would not go anywhere, Kharge responded, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega." — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2026

Kharge Targets RSS

During his address, Kharge also launched a strong attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“If we speak about the RSS today, people might interpret it differently,” he said.

“Therefore, as long as the ideology of the RSS persists in this country, there will be no peace,” he added.

Invokes Lord Ram Over Ayodhya

Kharge also targeted the BJP over the Ayodhya Ram temple issue, accusing those who had allegedly exploited the temple’s name for financial gain of wrongdoing.

“I pray to Lord Ram to open his eyes and punish those who have looted wealth in his name,” the Congress president said.

‘Vote Chori’ Allegations

The Congress president also alleged that governments in several states had been formed through electoral manipulation.

Referring to West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Maharashtra, Kharge accused the BJP of engaging in ‘vote chori’ (vote theft).

He warned that those responsible for the alleged wrongdoing would face legal consequences.

“These thieves will be put behind bars,” Kharge said.

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‘Jungle Raj’ In Bihar

Kharge also criticised the state’s political situation, claiming that Bihar was witnessing a deterioration in governance and law and order.

“‘Jungle raj’ is prevailing in Bihar today,” he said during the Patna event.

The phrase has long featured in political exchanges in Bihar, with rival parties using it to attack each other’s records on governance, security and public administration.

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