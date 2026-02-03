Feeling Sleepy Every Afternoon? Experts Say This Vitamin Deficiency Could Be The Reason

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Do you often feel drained, sleepy, or unusually weak by afternoon, even after a full night’s sleep? You’re not alone. Afternoon fatigue has become a common complaint in today’s fast-paced lifestyle. While it’s easy to blame work stress, age, or mental exhaustion, experts say the real cause could be a silent nutritional deficiency that many people overlook: vitamin D.

Why Afternoon Tiredness Is Becoming So Common

Sudden fatigue, sluggishness, and drowsiness after midday are increasingly affecting people of all age groups. Surprisingly, this happens even among those who sleep well, exercise regularly, and follow a balanced diet. Most people tend to ignore the issue, assuming it’s part of daily stress or workload. However, health experts warn that persistent afternoon fatigue may signal an underlying vitamin D deficiency.

How Vitamin D Impacts Energy Levels

According to Dr. Shovana Vaishnavi, vitamin D is not just essential for strong bones, it also plays a crucial role in maintaining the body’s energy levels. When vitamin D levels drop, the body’s cells fail to function efficiently, leading to sudden tiredness during the day. A healthy vitamin D range is considered to be between 20 and 50 ng/mL, yet a large section of the population falls well below this mark.

Why Vitamin D Deficiency Is So Common In India

Despite being a sun-rich country, vitamin D deficiency has emerged as a major health concern in India. Studies suggest that over 70 percent of people in urban areas suffer from low vitamin D levels. Key reasons include spending most of the day indoors, air pollution reducing UV exposure, and a growing habit of avoiding sunlight. Vitamin D is essential for the proper functioning of mitochondria, the body’s energy-producing units. When this process slows down, energy production drops, leading to fatigue.

How Vitamin D Deficiency Worsens Afternoon Fatigue

Vitamin D helps the body produce ATP, often called the body’s energy currency. When ATP production decreases, muscles and the brain are directly affected. Vitamin D also supports serotonin production, a neurotransmitter responsible for mood and energy balance. Naturally, cortisol levels dip in the afternoon, but with low vitamin D, the body struggles to adjust, resulting in sluggishness, sleepiness, and even inflammation-driven fatigue.

Role Of The Body’s Circadian Rhythm

According to the body’s internal clock, mild tiredness between 2 pm and 4 pm is normal. However, vitamin D deficiency can intensify this natural dip, making fatigue feel overwhelming. Vitamin D also influences sleep-wake cycles and melatonin balance, which further affects alertness levels during the day.

Other Factors That Can Add To Afternoon Fatigue

Apart from vitamin D deficiency, certain lifestyle habits can worsen daytime tiredness. These include heavy or high-carbohydrate lunches, dehydration, low protein intake, and sitting for long hours without movement.

What Can Help Restore Energy Levels?

Doctors say simply sleeping more is not enough to fix this issue. With proper medical advice, vitamin D supplements, a balanced diet, light walking after lunch, and limited but regular sun exposure can help restore energy and reduce afternoon fatigue.

