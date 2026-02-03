Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthFeeling Sleepy Every Afternoon? Experts Say This Vitamin Deficiency Could Be The Reason

Feeling Sleepy Every Afternoon? Experts Say This Vitamin Deficiency Could Be The Reason

Do you feel sleepy and weak every afternoon even after proper sleep? Experts explain how vitamin D deficiency may be draining your energy and what you can do about it.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Do you often feel drained, sleepy, or unusually weak by afternoon, even after a full night’s sleep? You’re not alone. Afternoon fatigue has become a common complaint in today’s fast-paced lifestyle. While it’s easy to blame work stress, age, or mental exhaustion, experts say the real cause could be a silent nutritional deficiency that many people overlook: vitamin D.

ALSO READ: Fish Oil vs Flaxseed Oil: One Boosts Your Heart Faster - Here’s Why

Why Afternoon Tiredness Is Becoming So Common

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Sudden fatigue, sluggishness, and drowsiness after midday are increasingly affecting people of all age groups. Surprisingly, this happens even among those who sleep well, exercise regularly, and follow a balanced diet. Most people tend to ignore the issue, assuming it’s part of daily stress or workload. However, health experts warn that persistent afternoon fatigue may signal an underlying vitamin D deficiency.

How Vitamin D Impacts Energy Levels

According to Dr. Shovana Vaishnavi, vitamin D is not just essential for strong bones, it also plays a crucial role in maintaining the body’s energy levels. When vitamin D levels drop, the body’s cells fail to function efficiently, leading to sudden tiredness during the day. A healthy vitamin D range is considered to be between 20 and 50 ng/mL, yet a large section of the population falls well below this mark.

Why Vitamin D Deficiency Is So Common In India

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Despite being a sun-rich country, vitamin D deficiency has emerged as a major health concern in India. Studies suggest that over 70 percent of people in urban areas suffer from low vitamin D levels. Key reasons include spending most of the day indoors, air pollution reducing UV exposure, and a growing habit of avoiding sunlight. Vitamin D is essential for the proper functioning of mitochondria, the body’s energy-producing units. When this process slows down, energy production drops, leading to fatigue.

How Vitamin D Deficiency Worsens Afternoon Fatigue

Vitamin D helps the body produce ATP, often called the body’s energy currency. When ATP production decreases, muscles and the brain are directly affected. Vitamin D also supports serotonin production, a neurotransmitter responsible for mood and energy balance. Naturally, cortisol levels dip in the afternoon, but with low vitamin D, the body struggles to adjust, resulting in sluggishness, sleepiness, and even inflammation-driven fatigue.

Role Of The Body’s Circadian Rhythm

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

According to the body’s internal clock, mild tiredness between 2 pm and 4 pm is normal. However, vitamin D deficiency can intensify this natural dip, making fatigue feel overwhelming. Vitamin D also influences sleep-wake cycles and melatonin balance, which further affects alertness levels during the day.

Other Factors That Can Add To Afternoon Fatigue

Apart from vitamin D deficiency, certain lifestyle habits can worsen daytime tiredness. These include heavy or high-carbohydrate lunches, dehydration, low protein intake, and sitting for long hours without movement.

What Can Help Restore Energy Levels?

Doctors say simply sleeping more is not enough to fix this issue. With proper medical advice, vitamin D supplements, a balanced diet, light walking after lunch, and limited but regular sun exposure can help restore energy and reduce afternoon fatigue.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Related Video

Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a common overlooked cause of afternoon fatigue?

A common, overlooked cause of afternoon fatigue can be a silent nutritional deficiency, specifically vitamin D deficiency. This can impact your energy levels even if you get enough sleep.

How does vitamin D affect energy levels?

Vitamin D is essential for maintaining the body's energy levels by helping cells function efficiently and aiding in the production of ATP, the body's energy currency. Low levels can lead to tiredness.

Why is vitamin D deficiency common in India despite being a sunny country?

Vitamin D deficiency is common in India due to spending most of the day indoors, air pollution reducing UV exposure, and a habit of avoiding sunlight. This prevents adequate vitamin D synthesis.

Besides vitamin D, what other factors can worsen afternoon fatigue?

Other factors that can worsen afternoon fatigue include heavy or high-carbohydrate lunches, dehydration, low protein intake, and prolonged periods of sitting without movement.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Health Vitamin D Deficiency Afternoon Fatigue Daytime Sleepiness
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Supreme Court Slams Meta, WhatsApp Over 2021 Privacy Policy: Indian User Data Can’t Be Used For Business
Supreme Court Raises Red Flag On Targeted Ads After WhatsApp Chats, Slams Meta’s Practices
India
PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs: WATCH
PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs
World
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
News
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP, Claims Trade Deals Harm Farmers
Breaking News: PM Modi addresses NDA MPs on historic trade deals
Breaking News: Parliamentary proceedings suspended till 12 PM amid protests
Market Watch: Bilateral Trade Agreement Between India and US Finalized
Breaking News: Kiren Rijiju Highlights Modi’s Historic Trade Deals as NDA MPs Applaud in Parliament
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget