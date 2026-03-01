Penile and urethral cancers are rare cancers accounting for about 1% of all cancers affecting men. Studies state that for every 100,000 Indian men about 3 may be affected with these cancers. India records a high prevalence of these cancers in comparison with other developed countries, as lack of awareness and societal stigma continue to play major setbacks in early detection and effective management of these cancers.

Why Awareness And Early Discussion Matter

It is essential to normalise open conversation about these seldom discussed cancers in men. An understanding about what these cancers are, their causes, symptoms, and when to seek medical help can reduce the gap between symptoms and timely care. While penile cancer is the cancer of the skin and tissues of the penis, the urethral cancer develops in the tube that carries urine from the bladder to the outside. Poor genital hygiene, long-standing infections, phimosis (tight foreskin), smoking, and HPV infection are known risk factors.

From Stigma To Early Detection

Some of the early but subtle symptoms noticed include a small ulcer, wart-like growth, discoloration, or persistent itching on the penis. Unfortunately, many men dismiss these early symptoms assuming them to be something trivial as an infection or allergy, or avoid medical consultations due to hesitation and stigma. Some try home remedies or local creams. Pain is often absent in early stages, which gives a false sense of reassurance. By the time there is bleeding, foul-smelling discharge, or difficulty passing urine, the disease may already be advanced.

The early symptoms of urethral cancer include blood in urine, burning during urination, weak urine stream, or a lump along the penis or perineum, since prostate problems and urinary infections also present with similar symptoms, delays in evaluation may lead to delayed diagnosis.

The Importance Of Timely Medical Help

It is essential to remember that any signs such as non-healing sore or ulcers on the penis should not be ignored due to shame, hesitation, social stigma, work or family responsibilities, and fear of cancer.

Family work pressure, and further contribute to delay. As delay in consultation means delay in diagnosis, ultimately resulting to extensive treatment, poorer treatment outcomes, and affected long-term quality of life.

The message is simple but crucial. Although both penile and urethral cancers are rare, when detected early they are highly treatable, and organ-preserving treatment may be possible. Early consultation with a urologist, maintaining good genital hygiene, avoiding tobacco, and not ignoring persistent genital or urinary symptoms are key.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

