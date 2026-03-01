Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthABP Live Doc Talk: Small Ulcer Or Itching? Early Signs Of Penile And Urethral Cancer You Shouldn’t Ignore

ABP Live Doc Talk: Small Ulcer Or Itching? Early Signs Of Penile And Urethral Cancer You Shouldn’t Ignore

Penile and urethral cancers are rare but treatable if detected early. Know the subtle warning signs, risk factors, and why timely medical consultation is crucial.

By : Dr. Vishnu Prasad | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 07:57 AM (IST)

Penile and urethral cancers are rare cancers accounting for about 1% of all cancers affecting men. Studies state that for every 100,000 Indian men about 3 may be affected with these cancers. India records a high prevalence of these cancers in comparison with other developed countries, as lack of awareness and societal stigma continue to play major setbacks in early detection and effective management of these cancers. 

ALSO READ: ABP Live Doc Talk | Slim But Diabetic? The Hidden ‘Thin-Fat’ Risk Affecting Indians

Why Awareness And Early Discussion Matter

It is essential to normalise open conversation about these seldom discussed cancers in men. An understanding about what these cancers are, their causes, symptoms, and when to seek medical help can reduce the gap between symptoms and timely care. While penile cancer is the cancer of the skin and tissues of the penis, the urethral cancer develops in the tube that carries urine from the bladder to the outside. Poor genital hygiene, long-standing infections, phimosis (tight foreskin), smoking, and HPV infection are known risk factors.

From Stigma To Early Detection

Some of the early but subtle symptoms noticed include a small ulcer, wart-like growth, discoloration, or persistent itching on the penis. Unfortunately, many men dismiss these early symptoms assuming them to be something trivial as an infection or allergy, or avoid medical consultations due to hesitation and stigma. Some try home remedies or local creams. Pain is often absent in early stages, which gives a false sense of reassurance. By the time there is bleeding, foul-smelling discharge, or difficulty passing urine, the disease may already be advanced. 

The early symptoms of urethral cancer include blood in urine, burning during urination, weak urine stream, or a lump along the penis or perineum, since prostate problems and urinary infections also present with similar symptoms, delays in evaluation may lead to delayed diagnosis. 

The Importance Of Timely Medical Help

It is essential to remember that any signs such as non-healing sore or ulcers on the penis should not be ignored due to shame, hesitation, social stigma, work or family responsibilities, and fear of cancer. 

Family work pressure, and further contribute to delay. As delay in consultation means delay in diagnosis, ultimately resulting to extensive treatment, poorer treatment outcomes, and affected long-term quality of life.

The message is simple but crucial. Although both penile and urethral cancers are rare, when detected early they are highly treatable, and organ-preserving treatment may be possible. Early consultation with a urologist, maintaining good genital hygiene, avoiding tobacco, and not ignoring persistent genital or urinary symptoms are key.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Related Video

Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered

About the author Dr. Vishnu Prasad

Dr. Vishnu Prasad is Consultant - Urologist, Uro-oncologist, and Robotic Surgeon at Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur
Read
Published at : 01 Mar 2026 07:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
ABP Live Doc Talk Penile Cancer Symptoms Urethral Cancer Signs Men Genital Cancer Awareness Blood In Urine
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Health
ABP Live Doc Talk: Small Ulcer Or Itching? Early Signs Of Penile And Urethral Cancer You Shouldn’t Ignore
ABP Live Doc Talk: Small Ulcer Or Itching? Early Signs Of Penile And Urethral Cancer You Shouldn’t Ignore
Health
Ideas of India 2026: Dr Ambrish Mithal On How Hormones Could Impact Your Lifespan
Ideas of India 2026: Dr Ambrish Mithal On How Hormones Could Impact Your Lifespan
Health
ABP Live Doc Talk | Slim But Diabetic? The Hidden ‘Thin-Fat’ Risk Affecting Indians
ABP Live Doc Talk | Slim But Diabetic? The Hidden ‘Thin-Fat’ Risk Affecting Indians
Health
Potato vs Sweet Potato: Which Is Better For Controlling Blood Sugar?
Potato vs Sweet Potato: Which Is Better For Controlling Blood Sugar?
Advertisement

Videos

Ideas of india 2026: Pankaj Tripathi Brings Heartland Stories to Ideas of India 2026
Ideas of india 2026: Sumanta Datta Delivers Closing Vision at Ideas of India 2026
Ideas of india 2026: Jawed Ashraf on Navigating the New Tradewinds of Global Volatility
Ideas of India 2026: Is Multilateralism Over? Shashi Tharoor on a Fractured World
Ideas of india 2026: Ordinary People, Extraordinary Achievements at Ideas of India 2026
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget