Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeIdeas of India 2026Ideas of India 2026: Dr Ambrish Mithal On How Hormones Could Impact Your Lifespan

Ideas of India 2026: Dr Ambrish Mithal On How Hormones Could Impact Your Lifespan

Dr Ambrish Mithal, a renowned endocrinologist, led a session moderated by Gul Panag on the potential of hormones in extending lifespan, among other things.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 03:20 PM (IST)

Ideas of India 2026: ABP Network’s Ideas of India Summit, running since February 27 in Mumbai, has brought together influential voices from politics, cinema, business, and beyond. For the session titled, “Can Hormones Help You Live Longer? The Quest For Eternal Youth”, Dr Ambrish Mithal, who is an author and endocrinologist, shared his insights. Actor Gul Panag moderated the session. 

He began the session with an engaging presentation on the topic, where he 

 

Ideas of India Summit 2026

ABP Network kicked off Ideas of India 2026 on February 27 in Mumbai, with this year’s theme, “The New World Order”. The two-day summit brings together leaders and influencers from across industries, who shared their insights on a wide range of topics.

The summit takes on added significance as India approaches 2027, marking 100 years of independence, making it a timely platform for reflection and discussion on the nation’s future.

Who is Dr Ambrish Mithal?

Dr Ambrish Mithal, a Padma Bhushan award-winning endocrinologist, earned his MBBS from GSVM Medical College and a master’s degree from AIIMS, Delhi. He began his career at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, and later worked at Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi. In 2009, he joined Medanta - The Medicity as Chairman of the Division of Endocrinology and Diabetes, a role he held until 2019. He currently serves as Chairman and Head of the Endocrinology and Diabetes Department at Max Healthcare.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Related Video

Ideas of india 2026: Cinema and the New World Order, Kanu Behl at Ideas of India 2026

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 03:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ideas Of India Summit Ideas Of India Ideas Of India 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Ideas of India 2026
Ideas of India 2026: Dr Ambrish Mithal On How Hormones Could Impact Your Lifespan
Ideas of India 2026: Dr Ambrish Mithal On How Hormones Could Impact Your Lifespan
Ideas of India 2026
‘We Must Never Give Up On Peace’: Dulat, Durrani Debate India-Pakistan Future At ABP's Ideas Of India 2026
‘We Must Never Give Up On Peace’: Dulat, Durrani Debate India-Pakistan Future At ABP's Ideas Of India 2026
Ideas of India 2026
Advantage India In ‘New World Order’? Harsh V Pant Says Global Shifts Open Strategic Window In ABP's IoI 2026
Advantage India In ‘New World Order’? Harsh V Pant Says Global Shifts Open Strategic Window In ABP's IoI 2026
Ideas of India 2026
Suniel Shetty Refuses To Watch Ahan Shetty’s Border 2 Until It Hits Rs 500 Crore
Suniel Shetty Refuses To Watch Ahan Shetty’s Border 2 Until It Hits Rs 500 Crore
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICAL ALERT: Delhi court verdict proves AAP leaders’ innocence, exposes agency misuse
BREAKING UPDATE: Court Dismisses Case Against Kejriwal & Sisodia; Alleged CBI-ED Misuse Exposed
BREAKING: Manish Sisodia Alleges CBI, ED Pressure, Claims Offer to Become Delhi CM
BREAKING: Kejriwal, Sisodia Acquitted Ahead of Punjab-Gujarat Elections, Congress Reacts
Ideas of india 2026: Cinema and the New World Order, Kanu Behl at Ideas of India 2026
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget