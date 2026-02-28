Ideas of India 2026: Dr Ambrish Mithal On How Hormones Could Impact Your Lifespan

Ideas of India 2026: ABP Network’s Ideas of India Summit, running since February 27 in Mumbai, has brought together influential voices from politics, cinema, business, and beyond. For the session titled, “Can Hormones Help You Live Longer? The Quest For Eternal Youth”, Dr Ambrish Mithal, who is an author and endocrinologist, shared his insights. Actor Gul Panag moderated the session.

He began the session with an engaging presentation on the topic, where he

Ideas of India Summit 2026

ABP Network kicked off Ideas of India 2026 on February 27 in Mumbai, with this year’s theme, “The New World Order”. The two-day summit brings together leaders and influencers from across industries, who shared their insights on a wide range of topics.

The summit takes on added significance as India approaches 2027, marking 100 years of independence, making it a timely platform for reflection and discussion on the nation’s future.

Who is Dr Ambrish Mithal?

Dr Ambrish Mithal, a Padma Bhushan award-winning endocrinologist, earned his MBBS from GSVM Medical College and a master’s degree from AIIMS, Delhi. He began his career at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, and later worked at Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi. In 2009, he joined Medanta - The Medicity as Chairman of the Division of Endocrinology and Diabetes, a role he held until 2019. He currently serves as Chairman and Head of the Endocrinology and Diabetes Department at Max Healthcare.

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator