Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleHoli 2026: Post-Holi Sluggishness And Sugar Crashes? Simple Ways To Reset Your Body Naturally

Holi 2026: Post-Holi Sluggishness And Sugar Crashes? Simple Ways To Reset Your Body Naturally

Bloated or low on energy after Holi? Discover 7 simple, healthy ways to recover naturally without extreme detoxes or crash diets.

By : Dr. Simrat Kathuria | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 07:46 AM (IST)

Holi brings vibrant celebrations, delicious sweets and festive indulgence. After the colors have settled, people start to experience three problems which include bloating and low energy and sugar crashes. The solution requires extreme dieting and detox trends. Your body needs gentle care together with balance to restore its natural rhythm.

ALSO READ: Holi 2026: Celebrating Holi With Diabetes? Try These Low-Sugar Festive Desserts

Rehydrate First

Festive foods that contain both sugar and salt in high amounts create dehydration problems for the body. The best way to begin your day is by drinking warm lemon water or fennel-infused water which helps with digestion. The body can achieve electrolyte balance through the consumption of coconut water and herbal teas. The daily water intake requirement stands at 2.5 litres which people should strive to meet.

Return To Simple Home Meals

The practice of skipping meals to counteract excessive food consumption needs to be avoided. You should select light home-cooked meals which include dal and vegetables and khichdi and soups and multigrain rotis. These foods function as easily digestible options which help maintain stable blood sugar levels. The consumption of curd or buttermilk after festive eating strengthens digestive health.

Control Sugar Cravings Smartly

Post-Holi cravings are common. The replacement of sweets should be done through the use of fruits and dates and a small amount of dark chocolate instead of completely removing sugar from their diet. The process of gradual reduction helps people maintain their energy levels while preventing unexpected food cravings.

Increase Fibre And Protein

Fibre functions as a treatment for bloating while it also enhances the body's digestive processes. The diet should contain papaya and apple fruits together with leafy greens and flax and chia seeds. The combination of lentils and paneer and eggs and sprouts should be used as protein sources to help maintain your fullness and stop you from getting hungry between meals.

Move Gently

There is no need for intense workouts immediately after celebrations. A 30-minute brisk walk, yoga or light stretching improves circulation and reduces sluggishness. Consistent movement is more effective than overexertion.

Restore Sleep Routine

Late-night celebrations establish sleep disturbances that affect sleep patterns. The body requires 7 to 8 hours of sleep to maintain metabolic balance and to achieve optimal energy levels and to regulate hunger-related hormones.

Skip Extreme Detoxes

Crash diets and juice cleanses are unnecessary because they cause metabolic rate reduction. The body achieves natural detoxification through its liver and kidney functions. The human body requires only hydration and nourishing food and rest for its proper functioning.

Holi needs to be celebrated without any feelings of guilt. Your body recovers better through a mindful reset that uses simple habits. You should concentrate on maintaining regular patterns because this will lead to achieving your health goals.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

About the author Dr. Simrat Kathuria

Dr. Simrat Kathuria is a Celebrity Dietician and Wellness Coach
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 07:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Holi 2026 Post Holi Health Tips Holi Recovery Diet Bloating After Holi Holi Detox Tips
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Holi 2026: Post-Holi Sluggishness And Sugar Crashes? Simple Ways To Reset Your Body Naturally
Holi 2026: Post-Holi Sluggishness And Sugar Crashes? Simple Ways To Reset Your Body Naturally
Lifestyle
Lunar Eclipse Today: From Delhi To Ranchi, Temples Closed Ahead Of Sutak Period — WATCH
Lunar Eclipse Today: From Delhi To Ranchi, Temples Closed Ahead Of Sutak Period — WATCH
Lifestyle
Holi 2026: Choose The Right Gulal Colour According To Your Zodiac Sign
Holi 2026: Choose The Right Gulal Colour According To Your Zodiac Sign
Lifestyle
Holika Dahan 2026: Check Out The Puja Samagri List, Puja Muhurat And Items To Offer In Sacred Fire
Holika Dahan 2026: Check Out The Puja Samagri List, Puja Muhurat And Items To Offer In Sacred Fire
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Aryan Kumar
Aryan Kumar
OPINION | Iran-Israel Strikes Highlight Risks In Gulf’s US Security Dependence
Opinion
Embed widget