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HomeHealthDoc Talk | Rotavirus Alert: Why Viral Diarrhoea Cases Are Rising And What You Should Do Now

Doc Talk | Rotavirus Alert: Why Viral Diarrhoea Cases Are Rising And What You Should Do Now

Doc Talk | Viral diarrhoea cases are rising due to Rotavirus. Know key symptoms, risks, why antibiotics don’t work, and how ORS and hygiene can prevent complications.

By : Dr Sarbajit Ray | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
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In recent weeks, a growing number of patients have been reporting symptoms of viral diarrhoea, most caused by Rotavirus. This infection affects individuals across age groups but poses a particularly serious risk to young children if not managed promptly and correctly.

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Common Symptoms And Warning Signs

Patients typically present with frequent loose motions accompanied by watery stools. These symptoms are often associated with nausea and repeated vomiting. In several cases, patients also complain of high fever, body ache, and general weakness, which can significantly affect daily functioning. The rapid loss of fluids through diarrhoea and vomiting increases the risk of dehydration, making early medical attention crucial.

Treatment Approach And Importance Of Hydration

Rotavirus is an RNA virus, and it is important for the public to understand that antibiotics play no role in its treatment. The misuse of antibiotics not only fails to provide relief but also contributes to the growing problem of antibiotic resistance. Instead, the cornerstone of treatment lies in supportive care, with a strong emphasis on adequate fluid replacement.

Early and regular administration of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) is vital to prevent dehydration and maintain electrolyte balance. Along with ORS, patients should be encouraged to continue light, easily digestible foods as tolerated. In moderate to severe cases, especially where oral intake is inadequate, medical supervision becomes necessary.

Prevention And Special Care For Children

Poor hygiene remains one of the major factors contributing to the spread of Rotavirus. Contaminated hands, food, and water act as common transmission routes. Regular handwashing, proper sanitation, safe drinking water, and cleanliness in food preparation play a key role in preventing infection.

Children are particularly vulnerable to complications from Rotavirus infection due to their lower fluid reserves. Parents and caregivers should seek medical advice at the earliest signs of diarrhoea, vomiting, or fever, rather than attempting home remedies alone. Timely intervention can prevent serious complications such as severe dehydration and hospitalisation.

Awareness, early diagnosis, and appropriate supportive care are the most effective ways to manage Rotavirus infection. With prompt medical guidance and proper hydration, most patients recover fully without long-term consequences.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is causing the recent increase in viral diarrhea cases?

Most recent viral diarrhea cases are caused by Rotavirus. This infection can affect people of all ages but is especially risky for young children.

What are the common symptoms of Rotavirus infection?

Symptoms include frequent loose, watery stools, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes high fever, body ache, and weakness. Dehydration is a major concern.

How is Rotavirus treated?

Antibiotics are ineffective against Rotavirus. Treatment focuses on supportive care, primarily adequate fluid replacement with ORS, and easily digestible foods.

How can Rotavirus infection be prevented?

Prevention involves good hygiene practices such as regular handwashing, proper sanitation, safe drinking water, and clean food preparation to avoid contamination.

Why are children particularly vulnerable to Rotavirus?

Children are more susceptible to complications from Rotavirus due to their smaller fluid reserves. Early medical attention for symptoms is crucial to prevent severe dehydration.

About the author Dr Sarbajit Ray

The author, Dr Sarbajit Ray, is a Consultant Physician, at ILS Hospitals, Salt Lake, Kolkata. 
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Health Rotavirus ABP Live Doc Talk Viral Diarrhoea
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