Are Your Bones At Risk After 30? Here's What You Must Do Now To Prevent Osteoporosis

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bone strength peaks by age 30, then gradually declines.

Osteoporosis weakens bones, increasing fracture risk significantly.

Calcium, Vitamin D, and protein are vital for bone health.

Exercise, avoiding smoking, and limiting alcohol strengthen bones.

Bone health is often overlooked, until problems begin to surface. Experts suggest that the strength of your bones largely depends on how well they develop in the early years of life. It is commonly believed that up to the age of 30, the body has the ability to build and strengthen bones effectively. After this phase, bone mass gradually starts to decline, increasing the risk of conditions like osteoporosis.

Maintaining strong bones is not just about preventing fractures; it is essential for overall mobility, independence, and quality of life. Here’s a closer look at osteoporosis, its risks, and ways to keep your bones healthy.

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What Is Osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis is a condition in which bones become weak and brittle, making them more prone to fractures. This happens when bone density decreases and the internal structure of bones deteriorates over time.

Diet And Lifestyle Tips To Prevent Weak Bones

Role of Calcium and Vitamin D:

Calcium and Vitamin D play a crucial role in maintaining bone strength and reducing the risk of osteoporosis. Calcium is commonly found in dairy products, green leafy vegetables, and certain fruits. Vitamin D, on the other hand, is obtained through sunlight exposure, fatty fish, egg yolks, and dairy products like milk and curd.

Why protein is important for bones:

Protein is essential for the formation and repair of bones. Consuming an adequate amount helps maintain bone density and lowers the risk of fractures. Good sources of protein include meat, fish, eggs, milk, curd, buttermilk, beans, lentils, tofu, and nuts.

Smoking and alcohol can weaken bones:

Both smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can increase the risk of osteoporosis. Smoking reduces bone density, while high alcohol intake weakens bones and raises the likelihood of fractures.

Exercise helps strengthen bones:

Regular physical activity plays a key role in bone health. Weight-bearing exercises, in particular, help strengthen bones and reduce the risk of osteoporosis. Consistent exercise improves bone density and lowers the chances of fractures.

Importance Of Early Screening And Prevention

Early detection is crucial in managing osteoporosis risk. Bone Mineral Density (BMD) testing is recommended, especially for people above 50 years of age and women going through menopause. However, individuals at higher risk of fractures or bone loss may require screening even before 50.

Preventive measures include maintaining a healthy diet, staying physically active, and taking precautions to avoid falls.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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