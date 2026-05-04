No Address Proof Needed: Aadhaar Update Now Possible With Family Approval

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aadhaar allows address updates via Head of Family (HOF) method.

HOF method uses family member's Aadhaar, skipping personal documents.

App process requires family member's consent and a small fee.

Updating your address on an Aadhaar card has often been a frustrating process, especially for those who do not have address proof such as a rent agreement or electricity bill in their name. But a lesser-known provision by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is now making this process significantly simpler.

Through the ‘Head of Family’ (HOF) method, individuals can update their Aadhaar address without submitting traditional address proof documents, provided a family member gives consent.

What Is the Head of Family (HOF) Method?

Under this facility, individuals living with family, such as parents or a spouse, can use the address listed on the Aadhaar of the head of the family to update their own details.

This eliminates the need for independent documentation, offering a practical solution for students, homemakers, and individuals without formal address proof.

Why This Update Matters

For many, address updates have been a hurdle due to documentation gaps. The HOF-based update aims to bridge this gap by allowing verification through family linkage instead of paperwork.

The move is particularly useful in urban rental settings or for newly married individuals who may not yet have documents in their own name.

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Step-by-Step: How to Update Address Without Documents

Step 1: Log in to Aadhaar App

Open the Aadhaar app on your phone and log in using your 6-digit PIN. Navigate to the ‘Services’ section and select ‘Address Update’. Then choose the option to update your address using a family member’s Aadhaar.

Step 2: Verify and Proceed

Carefully review the instructions and click on ‘Continue To Update Address’. If your mobile number is already registered with Aadhaar, you may not need an OTP; otherwise, an OTP will be sent to your registered number for verification.

Step 3: Enter Family Details

Enter the Aadhaar number of the head of the family whose address you wish to use. Select your relationship with them, such as father, husband, or wife, and confirm via ‘Self-Declaration’. You will then need to complete face authentication.

Step 4: Pay the Fee

A nominal fee of Rs 75 is charged for the service. Once the payment is completed through an online mode, you will receive an acknowledgement slip with a Service Request Number (SRN), which must be shared with the head of the family.

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Step 5: Approval by Head of Family

The head of the family must log in to their Aadhaar app, go to ‘Services’, and select ‘Member Request’. After entering the SRN, they can review the address details and approve the request.

Once approved, the address update process is completed.

The HOF-based Aadhaar update process reflects a shift towards convenience and accessibility in public services. By reducing dependence on physical documents and leveraging digital verification, the system aims to make identity updates smoother for millions of users.

For those struggling with address proof requirements, this method offers a straightforward alternative, one that relies on family validation rather than paperwork.