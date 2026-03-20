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HomeHealthDoc Talk | Endometriosis In Your 20s? Why More Young Women Are Being Diagnosed Early

Doc Talk | Endometriosis In Your 20s? Why More Young Women Are Being Diagnosed Early

Doc Talk | Endometriosis cases are rising among women in their 20s. Experts explain early symptoms, causes, and why timely diagnosis is crucial.

By : Dr. Anshumala Shukla-Kulkarni | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 06:00 PM (IST)

For decades, endometriosis was mistakenly labeled as a disease of the thirties, often caught only when women faced infertility or severe pain later in life. However, we are now diagnosing a growing number of women in their early twenties and even teenagers. “Recent evidence shows that endometriosis can begin striking in adolescence, even in pre-menarcheal girls. Studies reveal that among teens with chronic pelvic pain, 25–38% have endometriosis, and up to 64% of those undergoing laparoscopy for persistent symptoms are diagnosed with it. Visual confirmation via laparoscopy yields rates around 62% overall, 75% among those with chronic pain, and 70% with dysmenorrhea. Historically, one of the earliest reports found a 6% incidence in adolescents.”

Recognition and seeking treatment in thjs age group is increasing. This trend is driven by an evolved understanding of the disease's systemic nature and a global shift toward early detection.

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The Myth Of "Normal" Period Pain

A primary reason for increased diagnoses in younger women is the dismantling of the myth that debilitating menstrual pain is a normal rite of passage. Historically, patients were told to "grin and bear it," leading to an average diagnostic delay of seven to eight years. Today, increased public awareness and standardied screening are encouraging 20-somethings to seek help sooner. If menstrual pain prevents a young woman from attending university or work, it is now recognied as a clinical red flag rather than a routine symptom.

Environmental And Biological Triggers

Emerging research suggests endometriosis may begin in utero or be triggered during early adolescence. Long term exposure to environmental toxins and endocrine disruptors like BPA and phthalates is being investigated for triggering hormonal imbalances that contribute to early onset. Furthermore, we now understand that disrupted immune surveillance allows endometrial-like tissue to implant and grow outside the uterus as soon as menstruation begins, making it a systemic inflammatory issue that starts early.

Closing The Diagnostic Gap With AI And Ultrasound

The diagnostic delay is also shrinking due to a revolution in non-invasive tools. While laparoscopy remains the gold standard, we now utilie AI-powered MRI with 3D pelvic reconstruction and the UBESS (Ultrasound-Based Endometriosis Staging System). These allow us to identify deep infiltrating lesions and estimate lesion depth in real-time, meaning we no longer have to wait for the disease to reach advanced stages before offering a diagnosis. There are biomarkers now being tested which detect endometriosis in those patients in whom radiology doesn’t pick up the lesions.A strong clinical suspicion with thorough examjnations are key factors.

Preserving Fertility And Long-Term Health

Diagnosing endometriosis in one's twenties provides a critical window for fertility preservation. Since the disease causes chronic inflammation and alters the hormonal environment around the eggs, early intervention is paramount. By integrating specialied Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and individualied care plans early on, we can protect reproductive health before scar tissue and fibrosis take a heavy toll.

By recogniing symptoms in the twenties and utiliing a multidisciplinary approach, we are moving from late-stage symptom management to early disease modification. For millions of young women, this shift offers the hope of a future defined by health rather than a diagnosis.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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About the author Dr. Anshumala Shukla-Kulkarni

The author is the Head, Minimally Invasive Gynaecology, Gynaecology Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.

 
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Endometriosis Women Health Menstrual Health ABP Live Doc Talk
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