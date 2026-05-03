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HomeLifestylePremature Ageing: From Screen Time To Prolonged Sitting - 7 Daily Habits That Are Making You Age Faster

Premature Ageing: From Screen Time To Prolonged Sitting - 7 Daily Habits That Are Making You Age Faster

Premature ageing can be triggered by everyday habits like poor sleep, excess screen time, and diet, impacting overall health and appearance.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 03 May 2026 08:14 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Strength training declines muscle mass, speeding up body ageing.
  • Excessive sitting slows metabolism, shortens DNA protective caps.
  • High sugar intake causes glycation, affecting skin elasticity.
  • Lack of sleep impairs body repair, hormone balance.
  • Extended screen time disrupts sleep, potentially harms skin.
  • Insufficient water intake slows bodily functions, dulls skin.
  • Neglecting social connections impacts emotional, overall health.

In today’s world, adopting a healthy lifestyle has become more than just a choice, it’s a trend. People are cutting down on alcohol, avoiding junk food, and making conscious efforts to stay fit. Yet, despite these positive changes, there’s an overlooked reality: some of our daily habits may still be accelerating ageing from within.

Ageing isn’t only about visible signs like wrinkles or grey hair. It also unfolds deep inside the body, at a cellular level. Over time, certain patterns in our routine can silently contribute to this process. Here’s a closer look at habits that may be doing more harm than we realise.

ALSO READ: Skip Trendy Diets: 5 Easy Daily Habits That Support Healthy And Lasting Weight Loss

Ignoring Strength Training

As we age, muscle mass naturally declines. However, skipping strength training can speed up this process significantly. Without regular exercise, especially resistance training, the body may begin to feel weaker and less energetic. Over time, this can impact mobility, stamina, and overall vitality.

Spending Too Much Time Sitting

A sedentary lifestyle is one of the most concerning habits today. Sitting for long hours, especially without any physical activity, can slow down metabolism. According to the reasearches and surveys, people who sit for more than eight hours a day without exercise may face a mortality risk comparable to obesity or smoking.

Prolonged sitting is also linked to faster shortening of telomeres, the protective caps on DNA, which is associated with accelerated ageing. Engaging in 60–75 minutes of physical activity daily can help reduce this risk.

Too Much Sugar And Processed Food

Diet plays a critical role in how the body ages. High intake of sugar and processed foods can trigger a process called glycation. This affects the skin’s elasticity, making it more prone to sagging and wrinkles over time. While occasional indulgence is normal, regular consumption can quietly accelerate ageing.

Lack Of Sleep

Cutting down on sleep might seem harmless, but it can have long-term consequences. If you think five hours of sleep is enough, your body may disagree. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, sleep needs vary with age, and ignoring them can lead to health issues over time.

During sleep, the body repairs itself, balances hormones, and restores energy. Consistently missing out on proper rest can affect skin health, weaken immunity, and even impact memory.

Excessive Screen Time

In an increasingly digital world, screen time has become unavoidable. However, excessive use of phones and laptops, especially late at night, can disrupt sleep cycles. Blue light exposure may also affect the skin. Over time, this habit can contribute to faster ageing, both internally and externally.

Not Drinking Enough Water

Hydration is often underestimated. When the body doesn’t get enough water, the skin can appear dull and lifeless. Dehydration also slows down essential bodily functions. Water plays a key role in detoxification and helps maintain overall balance within the body.

Neglecting Social Connections

Human connection is just as important as physical health. Research suggests that loneliness and social isolation may increase the risk of premature death. Ignoring relationships and staying disconnected can impact emotional well-being, which in turn affects overall health.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

How can ignoring strength training accelerate aging?

As muscle mass naturally declines with age, skipping strength training speeds this up. This can lead to feeling weaker, less energetic, and impact mobility and stamina.

What are the risks of spending too much time sitting?

A sedentary lifestyle can slow metabolism and is linked to a mortality risk comparable to obesity or smoking. Prolonged sitting also accelerates telomere shortening, which is associated with aging.

How does excessive sugar and processed food intake affect aging?

High intake of sugar and processed foods can lead to glycation, a process that affects skin elasticity, making it prone to sagging and wrinkles over time.

What are the consequences of not getting enough sleep?

Lack of sleep prevents the body from repairing itself, balancing hormones, and restoring energy. This can negatively impact skin health, immunity, and memory.

Why is neglecting social connections detrimental to health?

Loneliness and social isolation can increase the risk of premature death and impact emotional well-being. This, in turn, can affect overall physical health.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 03 May 2026 08:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Healthy Lifestyle Tips Premature Ageing Habits That Are Making You Age Faster Unhealthy Lifestyle Habits Stress And Ageing Fitness And Ageing
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