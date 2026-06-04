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HomeHealthPM Modi Recommends Drinking Sattu As Temperature Soars Past 45°C; Here's Why

PM Modi Recommends Drinking Sattu As Temperature Soars Past 45°C; Here's Why

As heatwave conditions intensify, PM Narendra Modi has spotlighted sattu as a traditional summer essential in Mann Ki Baat. From cooling benefits to chef Kunal Kapur’s quick, sweet, and savoury recipes.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 11:44 AM (IST)
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  • Chef Kunal Kapur shared quick sattu recipes for modern kitchens.

 As the heat continues to intensify across the country, many households are turning back to simple, traditional foods that help the body cope with rising temperatures. One such age-old staple is sattu, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently highlighted as a powerful summer-friendly drink in Mann Ki Baat.

With heatwave conditions making daily life more difficult in several regions, PM Modi urged people to revisit India’s traditional food wisdom drinks and foods that have been part of our culture for generations and are naturally suited to the climate.

Why Sattu Got the Spotlight

In the 134th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister spoke about how Indian kitchens have always had their own ways of dealing with extreme weather. He mentioned regional favourites like Punjab’s lassi and the Konkan coast’s sol kadhi, before focusing on sattu, especially popular in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Describing it as both filling and nourishing, he said sattu helps provide strength during the harsh summer months and has long been a part of everyday life in many homes.

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What Makes Sattu a Summer Essential?

Made from roasted black gram (chana), sattu is often seen as one of India’s most natural protein-rich foods. But beyond nutrition, its popularity in summer comes down to how it makes people feel in the heat.

Sattu is traditionally believed to help cool the body, which is why it is widely consumed during peak summer. Unlike sugary soft drinks that give a quick burst followed by a crash, sattu keeps you feeling full and energised for longer. In many parts of North India, sattu drinks have been part of summer routines for generations, especially during hot winds and heatwave conditions.

ALSO READ | One In Five Men, One In Six Women Affected By Diabetes In Uttar Pradesh: Survey

Chef Kunal Kapur’s 2-Minute Sattu Drinks

To make this traditional drink more accessible for modern kitchens, chef Kunal Kapur has shared two quick versions, one sweet and one savoury.

Sweet Sattu Drink

What you need:

  • 2 tbsp sattu

  • 1 tbsp sugar

  • Juice of half a lemon

  • 1¼ cups water

  • Ice cubes

How to make it:
Whisk the sattu with a little water first to avoid lumps. Add sugar, lemon juice, remaining water and ice. Give it a good mix and serve chilled.

Savoury Sattu Drink

What you need:

  • 2 tbsp sattu

  • A pinch of salt and black salt

  • A pinch of black pepper

  • Juice of half a lemon

  • Fresh coriander

  • 1¼ cups water

  • Ice cubes

How to make it:
Simply mix everything in a glass, stir well, and serve immediately. The black salt and lemon give it a refreshing tang, while coriander adds a fresh, earthy flavour.

At a time when packaged energy drinks and sugary beverages dominate the market, sattu stands out for being simple, affordable and deeply rooted in Indian food culture. Whether seen as a traditional remedy or a modern-day health drink, this humble ingredient is quietly making its way back into summer kitchens for good reason.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How can sattu be prepared as a drink?

Sattu can be made into sweet or savoury drinks. A sweet version includes sattu, sugar, lemon juice, and water, while a savoury one uses sattu, salt, black salt, black pepper, lemon juice, and coriander.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 11:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Summer Drinks PM Modi Sattu
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