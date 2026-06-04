PM Modi Recommends Drinking Sattu As Temperature Soars Past 45°C; Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chef Kunal Kapur shared quick sattu recipes for modern kitchens.

As the heat continues to intensify across the country, many households are turning back to simple, traditional foods that help the body cope with rising temperatures. One such age-old staple is sattu, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently highlighted as a powerful summer-friendly drink in Mann Ki Baat.

With heatwave conditions making daily life more difficult in several regions, PM Modi urged people to revisit India’s traditional food wisdom drinks and foods that have been part of our culture for generations and are naturally suited to the climate.

Why Sattu Got the Spotlight

In the 134th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister spoke about how Indian kitchens have always had their own ways of dealing with extreme weather. He mentioned regional favourites like Punjab’s lassi and the Konkan coast’s sol kadhi, before focusing on sattu, especially popular in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Describing it as both filling and nourishing, he said sattu helps provide strength during the harsh summer months and has long been a part of everyday life in many homes.

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What Makes Sattu a Summer Essential?

Made from roasted black gram (chana), sattu is often seen as one of India’s most natural protein-rich foods. But beyond nutrition, its popularity in summer comes down to how it makes people feel in the heat.

Sattu is traditionally believed to help cool the body, which is why it is widely consumed during peak summer. Unlike sugary soft drinks that give a quick burst followed by a crash, sattu keeps you feeling full and energised for longer. In many parts of North India, sattu drinks have been part of summer routines for generations, especially during hot winds and heatwave conditions.

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Chef Kunal Kapur’s 2-Minute Sattu Drinks

To make this traditional drink more accessible for modern kitchens, chef Kunal Kapur has shared two quick versions, one sweet and one savoury.

Sweet Sattu Drink

What you need:

2 tbsp sattu

1 tbsp sugar

Juice of half a lemon

1¼ cups water

Ice cubes

How to make it:

Whisk the sattu with a little water first to avoid lumps. Add sugar, lemon juice, remaining water and ice. Give it a good mix and serve chilled.

Savoury Sattu Drink

What you need:

2 tbsp sattu

A pinch of salt and black salt

A pinch of black pepper

Juice of half a lemon

Fresh coriander

1¼ cups water

Ice cubes

How to make it:

Simply mix everything in a glass, stir well, and serve immediately. The black salt and lemon give it a refreshing tang, while coriander adds a fresh, earthy flavour.

At a time when packaged energy drinks and sugary beverages dominate the market, sattu stands out for being simple, affordable and deeply rooted in Indian food culture. Whether seen as a traditional remedy or a modern-day health drink, this humble ingredient is quietly making its way back into summer kitchens for good reason.

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