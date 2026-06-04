When the body gets too hot, the heart works harder to regulate internal temperature. It increases blood flow and heart rate, which can be very stressful, especially for individuals with pre-existing conditions.
ABP Live Doc Talk | Heatwave Alert: Is Extreme Summer Heat Quietly Damaging Your Heart?
As temperatures cross 44–46°C in parts of India, doctors warn that extreme heat may put dangerous strain on the heart. Experts explain why warning signs should never be ignored during heatwaves.
- Extreme heat across India poses significant heart health risks.
- Heat forces heart to work harder, straining vulnerable individuals.
- Ignoring symptoms like dizziness can lead to serious cardiovascular issues.
- Staying hydrated and indoors prevents heat-related cardiac emergencies.
Summer is no longer about being uncomfortable and thirsty. As temperatures soar, health is becoming a serious concern across India, particularly for the heart. Temperatures have already exceeded 44 to 46°C at several places in the country this year, and repeated heatwave warnings have been issued across northern and central India. Bengaluru, known for its moderate climate, has also been experiencing unusually high temperatures this season, and many residents are unaccustomed to the prolonged exposure to heat.
Why Extreme Heat Puts Pressure On The Heart
The reason is simple: when the body gets too hot, your heart has to work harder to regulate internal temperature. The blood vessels dilate. You sweat more. Your heart rate goes up to keep your blood flowing and to cool you off. We’re seeing more patients presenting not only heat exhaustion symptoms but also symptoms related to cardiovascular stress from extreme temperatures.
The whole process can be very stressful for your heart. For healthy people, the body can usually adjust. But for people with underlying conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, kidney disease, or pre-existing heart conditions, this added strain can quickly become dangerous. Excessive heat also causes dehydration, which reduces blood volume and forces the heart to work harder. This can lead to low blood pressure, irregular heart rhythms, worsening heart failure, or even heart attacks and strokes in susceptible people.
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Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore
What makes the situation worse is that symptoms are often overlooked at first. Many write off dizziness, chest discomfort, unusual fatigue, palpitations, breathlessness, or excessive sweating as normal summer tiredness. Above all, don't ignore warning signs. Sometimes what feels like “just the heat” may actually be your heart struggling to cope with it.
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Heat-Related Deaths Rising Globally
Heat health hazards are also rising globally. The Lancet Countdown Report says the number of older people dying from heat-related illnesses has increased significantly over the past 20 years due to climate change and rising temperatures. In India, the risk is especially high for senior citizens, outdoor workers, delivery personnel, traffic police, and those commuting long distances daily in extreme heat.
How To Protect Your Heart During Summer
Most of these emergencies can be prevented with early recognition and basic precautions. It is important to stay hydrated all day long, not just when you are thirsty. Stay indoors during the hottest parts of the afternoon, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothes, and limit vigorous physical activity in extreme heat. Those who have heart diseases or BP-related ailments need to take extra care during the summer months.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why does extreme heat pose a risk to heart health?
What warning signs should I watch for related to heat and heart strain?
Do not ignore symptoms like dizziness, chest discomfort, unusual fatigue, palpitations, breathlessness, or excessive sweating. These could indicate your heart is struggling to cope.
Who is most at risk of heart-related issues due to extreme heat?
Individuals with conditions like hypertension, diabetes, obesity, or pre-existing heart conditions are at high risk. Senior citizens, outdoor workers, and those commuting long distances are also vulnerable.
How can I protect my heart during periods of extreme heat?
Stay hydrated throughout the day, remain indoors during peak heat, wear loose-fitting clothes, and limit vigorous activity. Individuals with heart conditions should take extra care.