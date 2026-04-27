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HomeHealthChina’s Plastic-Eating Extreme Weight Loss Explained: Experts Raise Health Alarms

China’s Plastic-Eating Extreme Weight Loss Explained: Experts Raise Health Alarms

China's viral plastic-eating weight loss trend involves chewing food wrapped in plastic and spitting it out to feel full without calories.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chinese trend involves chewing food on plastic, then spitting it.
  • This tactic falsely signals fullness to the brain without calories.
  • Experts warn of microplastics, nutrient deprivation, and health risks.
  • The fad damages mental health, creating disordered eating patterns.

A bizarre weight loss trend from China is going viral, where people chew food wrapped in plastic and spit it out to trick their brains into feeling full without calories. It promises quick results but experts warn it's dangerous, exposing users to microplastics and health risks. Social media fuels this extreme fad, but is it worth the harm to body and mind? 

 What Is The Plastic-Eating Trend?

People in China place a thin piece of plastic in their mouths before adding food. They chew it for a while, then remove it with the plastic instead of swallowing, aiming to feel satisfied without eating calories. This method tricks the brain into thinking a meal has happened, but it means no real nutrients reach the body. 

 How Fullness Works In The Body

The feeling of fullness, or satiety, depends on stomach stretch, slow eating, and hormones like leptin and ghrelin that signal hunger or satisfaction to the brain. Foods high in fibre, protein, or water make us full faster and longer, even with fewer calories, unlike sugary processed items that lead to overeating.  Edwina Raj, head of services – clinical nutrition and dietetics at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, explains this process clearly. 

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 Serious Health Risks Involved

Chewing through plastic exposes the body to microplastics or harmful chemicals mixed with saliva, plus risks like choking or suffocation.  It causes nutrient deprivation, missing protein, vitamins, fibre, and energy, which weakens the body over time.  Short-term weight loss happens, but it's unhealthy, losing water, muscle, and nutrients slows metabolism and makes you weaker, says Raj.  "Once normal eating resumes, weight often returns quickly, sometimes even more than before," Raj tells India Today. 

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Damage To Mental Health

Such trends create pressure to look a certain way, triggering anxiety, low self-esteem, and body image stress.  They build fear of normal eating and raise risks of disordered eating habits. Undernourishment leads to irritability, sadness, fatigue, and poor focus, harming emotional well-being and food relationships long-term. 

Why Avoid Quick Fixes

Real fullness needs proper digestion, not just chewing, or hunger returns soon. Diets should not involve plastic; bodies need balanced real food, not experiments.  

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the plastic-chewing weight loss trend?

This trend involves chewing food wrapped in plastic and then spitting it out. The goal is to trick the brain into feeling full without consuming calories.

How does the body normally feel full?

Fullness is triggered by stomach stretch, slow eating, and hormones. Foods rich in fiber, protein, or water promote a longer-lasting feeling of fullness.

What are the health risks associated with chewing plastic?

Chewing plastic exposes users to microplastics and harmful chemicals. It can also lead to choking, suffocation, and nutrient deprivation, weakening the body.

Can this trend cause mental health problems?

Yes, such extreme trends can increase anxiety, lower self-esteem, and create a fear of normal eating. This can lead to disordered eating habits and poor emotional well-being.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Plastic Eating Trend China Weight Loss Microplastics Risk Toxic Fad Chewing Plastic Disordered Eating
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