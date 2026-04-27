China’s Plastic-Eating Extreme Weight Loss Explained: Experts Raise Health Alarms

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chinese trend involves chewing food on plastic, then spitting it.

This tactic falsely signals fullness to the brain without calories.

Experts warn of microplastics, nutrient deprivation, and health risks.

The fad damages mental health, creating disordered eating patterns.

A bizarre weight loss trend from China is going viral, where people chew food wrapped in plastic and spit it out to trick their brains into feeling full without calories. It promises quick results but experts warn it's dangerous, exposing users to microplastics and health risks. Social media fuels this extreme fad, but is it worth the harm to body and mind?

What Is The Plastic-Eating Trend?

People in China place a thin piece of plastic in their mouths before adding food. They chew it for a while, then remove it with the plastic instead of swallowing, aiming to feel satisfied without eating calories. This method tricks the brain into thinking a meal has happened, but it means no real nutrients reach the body.

In China, some people use plastic wrap to trick their brains into feeling full without eating, a diet trend. But experts say it's not effective and can be risky. What are your thoughts on this? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/R4g1hE5Mqx — Mio_Sub🇯🇵 (@MyColleagueMio2) March 10, 2026

How Fullness Works In The Body

The feeling of fullness, or satiety, depends on stomach stretch, slow eating, and hormones like leptin and ghrelin that signal hunger or satisfaction to the brain. Foods high in fibre, protein, or water make us full faster and longer, even with fewer calories, unlike sugary processed items that lead to overeating. Edwina Raj, head of services – clinical nutrition and dietetics at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, explains this process clearly.

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Serious Health Risks Involved

Chewing through plastic exposes the body to microplastics or harmful chemicals mixed with saliva, plus risks like choking or suffocation. It causes nutrient deprivation, missing protein, vitamins, fibre, and energy, which weakens the body over time. Short-term weight loss happens, but it's unhealthy, losing water, muscle, and nutrients slows metabolism and makes you weaker, says Raj. "Once normal eating resumes, weight often returns quickly, sometimes even more than before," Raj tells India Today.

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Damage To Mental Health

Such trends create pressure to look a certain way, triggering anxiety, low self-esteem, and body image stress. They build fear of normal eating and raise risks of disordered eating habits. Undernourishment leads to irritability, sadness, fatigue, and poor focus, harming emotional well-being and food relationships long-term.

Why Avoid Quick Fixes

Real fullness needs proper digestion, not just chewing, or hunger returns soon. Diets should not involve plastic; bodies need balanced real food, not experiments.

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