Rubina Dilaik is vacationing in the Maldives with her husband Abhinav Shukla and their twin daughters. They are staying at the Meyyafushi Maldives resort.
Rubina Dilaik Vacations At Rs 2.2 Lakh Per Night Resort In Maldives With Husband: 'Travel Makes Me Happy'
Rubina Dilaik is enjoying a lavish family stay at Meyyafushi Maldives, where beach pool suites cost Rs 2.2 lakh per night. She shared stunning photos with husband Abhinav Shukla and twins.
- Rubina Dilaik shares family Maldives vacation photos.
- She stayed at the luxury eco-conscious Meyyafushi resort.
- Resort offers diverse dining, spa, and water activities.
- Suite prices range from approximately $918 to $2,413.
Rubina Dilaik, the popular TV star from Bigg Boss 14, is living the ultimate family dream in the Maldives. She shared stunning Instagram photos with husband Abhinav Shukla and their twin daughters, Edhaa and Jeeva. Her caption read, "Travel makes me happy and makes us stronger together." Fans are gushing over glimpses of their lavish stay at a resort where top suites cost up to Rs 2.2 lakh a night. This getaway screams luxury amid turquoise waters, perfect for recharging as a family.
Stay At Meyyafushi Maldives
Rubina and her family chose Meyyafushi Maldives, a five-star all-inclusive resort in Lhaviyani Atoll. It is an "eco-conscious haven designed to foster connections," as described on its official website. The resort offers 95 luxury suites and villas, each with private pools. Guests reach it via a 35-minute seaplane from Velana International Airport.
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Dining And Relaxation Options
Meyyafushi boasts diverse eateries like Bubble (underwater restaurant), Thaana (Mediterranean), Alif (Asian), Sukun (Teppanyaki), and Fili (all-day buffet). Other spots include Hatharu Dhan (24-hour cafe), Sky Bar, Raagu Sunset Bar, and in-villa dining. Spa centres provide treatments blending ancient healing with modern methods. Activities cover water sports such as scuba diving, snorkelling, kayaking, kite surfing, and windsurfing.
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Room Prices Breakdown
- Prices vary by demand and season, excluding taxes and fees (in USD and approximate INR per night):
- Semi Ocean Pool Villa: 918 USD (Rs 86,521)
- Water Pool Villa: 1,086 USD (Rs 1,02,356)
- Water Pool Villa with Slide: 1,206 USD (Rs 1,13,666)
- Beach Pool Side: 1,338 USD (Rs 1,26,107)
- Semi Ocean Pool Suite: 1,506 USD (Rs 1,41,941)
- Two Bedroom Semi Ocean Pool Villa: 1,814 USD (Rs 1,70,970)
- Water Pool Suite with Slide: 1,866 USD (Rs 1,75,871)
- Two Bedroom Water Pool Villa with Slide: 2,316 USD (Rs 2,18,284)
- Two Bedroom Beach Pool Suite: 2,413 USD (Rs 2,27,626)
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The priciest option highlights why this spot draws celebrities like Rubina. Rubina's post has inspired many to dream of similar escapes, blending family time with high-end comfort.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Where is Rubina Dilaik currently vacationing?
What type of resort is Meyyafushi Maldives?
Meyyafushi Maldives is a five-star, all-inclusive, and eco-conscious resort located in Lhaviyani Atoll. It offers luxury suites and villas with private pools.
How do guests reach Meyyafushi Maldives?
Guests can reach Meyyafushi Maldives via a 35-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport.
What are some of the dining options at Meyyafushi Maldives?
The resort features diverse eateries including an underwater restaurant called Bubble, Thaana (Mediterranean), Alif (Asian), and Sukun (Teppanyaki), along with a buffet and various bars.
What is the approximate cost of the most expensive suite at Meyyafushi Maldives?
The priciest option, the Two Bedroom Beach Pool Suite, costs approximately Rs 2,27,626 per night, excluding taxes and fees.