Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rubina Dilaik shares family Maldives vacation photos.

She stayed at the luxury eco-conscious Meyyafushi resort.

Resort offers diverse dining, spa, and water activities.

Suite prices range from approximately $918 to $2,413.

Rubina Dilaik, the popular TV star from Bigg Boss 14, is living the ultimate family dream in the Maldives. She shared stunning Instagram photos with husband Abhinav Shukla and their twin daughters, Edhaa and Jeeva. Her caption read, "Travel makes me happy and makes us stronger together." Fans are gushing over glimpses of their lavish stay at a resort where top suites cost up to Rs 2.2 lakh a night. This getaway screams luxury amid turquoise waters, perfect for recharging as a family.

Stay At Meyyafushi Maldives

Rubina and her family chose Meyyafushi Maldives, a five-star all-inclusive resort in Lhaviyani Atoll. It is an "eco-conscious haven designed to foster connections," as described on its official website. The resort offers 95 luxury suites and villas, each with private pools. Guests reach it via a 35-minute seaplane from Velana International Airport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Dining And Relaxation Options

Meyyafushi boasts diverse eateries like Bubble (underwater restaurant), Thaana (Mediterranean), Alif (Asian), Sukun (Teppanyaki), and Fili (all-day buffet). Other spots include Hatharu Dhan (24-hour cafe), Sky Bar, Raagu Sunset Bar, and in-villa dining. Spa centres provide treatments blending ancient healing with modern methods. Activities cover water sports such as scuba diving, snorkelling, kayaking, kite surfing, and windsurfing.

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Room Prices Breakdown

Prices vary by demand and season, excluding taxes and fees (in USD and approximate INR per night):

Semi Ocean Pool Villa: 918 USD (Rs 86,521)

Water Pool Villa: 1,086 USD (Rs 1,02,356)

Water Pool Villa with Slide: 1,206 USD (Rs 1,13,666)

Beach Pool Side: 1,338 USD (Rs 1,26,107)

Semi Ocean Pool Suite: 1,506 USD (Rs 1,41,941)

Two Bedroom Semi Ocean Pool Villa: 1,814 USD (Rs 1,70,970)

Water Pool Suite with Slide: 1,866 USD (Rs 1,75,871)

Two Bedroom Water Pool Villa with Slide: 2,316 USD (Rs 2,18,284)

Two Bedroom Beach Pool Suite: 2,413 USD (Rs 2,27,626)

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The priciest option highlights why this spot draws celebrities like Rubina. Rubina's post has inspired many to dream of similar escapes, blending family time with high-end comfort.