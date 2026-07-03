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English NewsHealthAlia Bhatt's Alpha Workout: 8 Functional Fitness Exercises That Prepared Her For The Role

Alia Bhatt's Alpha Workout: 8 Functional Fitness Exercises That Prepared Her For The Role

Alia Bhatt showcased her intense functional fitness routine. Discover the 8 key exercises, including boxing, kettlebell swings, squats, rowing, and battle ropes, along with their health benefits.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • This approach prioritizes performance over aesthetics in fitness.

Ahead of the release of Alpha, Alia Bhatt has given fans a glimpse into the intense fitness routine that transformed her for one of her most physically demanding roles yet. In a behind-the-scenes workout video shared on Instagram, the actor is seen pushing through high-intensity training sessions focused on strength, speed, endurance, and agility.Instead of chasing a particular body type, Alia's fitness program is designed to build a body that can perform—whether it's sprinting, punching, climbing, lifting, or filming action-packed sequences. Her training reflects a growing fitness trend that prioritizes functional strength over aesthetics.

Here's a look at the key exercises that make up Alia Bhatt's Alpha workout and the benefits they offer

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by αlia bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

1. Banded Squats

One of the standout exercises in Alia's routine is the banded squat, where resistance bands increase tension throughout the movement. This challenges the lower body muscles far more than a standard squat.

Benefits:

  • Activates the glutes more effectively

  • Strengthens the quadriceps, hamstrings, and hips

  • Improves balance, stability, and lower-body mobility

ALSO READ | Alpha Box Office Advance Booking Report: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari's Spy Thriller Opens With Rs 3.06 Cr Gross

2. Boxing Drills

Fast-paced boxing combinations play a major role in preparing Alia for action scenes. Boxing combines cardio, coordination, and strength into one high-energy workout.

Benefits:

  • Builds upper-body strength and muscular endurance

  • Improves hand-eye coordination

  • Boosts cardiovascular fitness

  • Enhances speed, agility, and reflexes

  • Burns calories efficiently

3. Clap Push-Ups

Alia also performs clap push-ups, an advanced plyometric exercise that develops explosive upper-body power by requiring the hands to leave the ground between repetitions.

Benefits:

  • Strengthens the chest, shoulders, and triceps

  • Engages the core for stability

  • Improves explosive strength and athletic performance

  • Can be performed without gym equipment

4. Kettlebell Swings

Kettlebell swings, sometimes performed with additional resistance bands, help build power while engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously.

Benefits:

  • Targets the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back

  • Improves hip mobility

  • Supports fat burning

  • Enhances posture and full-body power

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan Hopes To 'Remain Happy Forever' With Gauri Spratt Ahead Of July 5 Wedding

5. Battle Ropes

Battle rope exercises bring together strength and cardio, making them one of the most demanding parts of Alia's workout.

Benefits:

  • Strengthens the shoulders and arms

  • Improves grip strength

  • Boosts cardiovascular endurance

  • Enhances coordination and muscular endurance

6. Barbell Squats

Barbell squats are a staple in strength training and help develop the lower-body power needed for physically intense action scenes.

Benefits:

  • Strengthens the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves

  • Builds core stability

  • Improves functional strength for everyday movement

7. Box Jumps

This explosive plyometric exercise helps improve athletic performance while building power and coordination.

Benefits:

  • Develops lower-body explosiveness

  • Improves balance and agility

  • Enhances overall athletic ability

8. Rowing Machine

Alia also includes rowing in her routine for a challenging, low-impact cardio session that works almost every major muscle group.

Benefits:

  • Delivers a full-body workout

  • Improves cardiovascular endurance

  • Strengthens both the upper and lower body

  • Places less stress on the knees and ankles than high-impact cardio

Why Functional Fitness Matters

Alia Bhatt's Alpha transformation highlights a shift in modern fitness from training for appearance to training for performance. Her workouts are built around movements that improve real-life strength, endurance, mobility, and coordination rather than simply focusing on aesthetics.

Functional exercises not only help during demanding activities like action sequences but also make everyday movements easier and reduce the risk of injuries. Whether your goal is to improve athletic performance, build strength, or simply stay active, incorporating exercises like squats, boxing, rowing, kettlebell swings, and battle ropes can help create a stronger, more capable body.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is functional fitness important, according to the article?

Functional fitness, like Alia's training, improves real-life strength, endurance, and coordination, making everyday movements easier. It also reduces the risk of injuries during demanding activities.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alpha Alia Bhatt Alpha Workout Functional Fitness Exercises Alia Bhatt Workout Plan
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