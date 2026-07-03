Alia Bhatt's Alpha Workout: 8 Functional Fitness Exercises That Prepared Her For The Role

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This approach prioritizes performance over aesthetics in fitness.

Ahead of the release of Alpha, Alia Bhatt has given fans a glimpse into the intense fitness routine that transformed her for one of her most physically demanding roles yet. In a behind-the-scenes workout video shared on Instagram, the actor is seen pushing through high-intensity training sessions focused on strength, speed, endurance, and agility.Instead of chasing a particular body type, Alia's fitness program is designed to build a body that can perform—whether it's sprinting, punching, climbing, lifting, or filming action-packed sequences. Her training reflects a growing fitness trend that prioritizes functional strength over aesthetics.

Here's a look at the key exercises that make up Alia Bhatt's Alpha workout and the benefits they offer

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1. Banded Squats

One of the standout exercises in Alia's routine is the banded squat, where resistance bands increase tension throughout the movement. This challenges the lower body muscles far more than a standard squat.

Benefits:

Activates the glutes more effectively

Strengthens the quadriceps, hamstrings, and hips

Improves balance, stability, and lower-body mobility

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2. Boxing Drills

Fast-paced boxing combinations play a major role in preparing Alia for action scenes. Boxing combines cardio, coordination, and strength into one high-energy workout.

Benefits:

Builds upper-body strength and muscular endurance

Improves hand-eye coordination

Boosts cardiovascular fitness

Enhances speed, agility, and reflexes

Burns calories efficiently

3. Clap Push-Ups

Alia also performs clap push-ups, an advanced plyometric exercise that develops explosive upper-body power by requiring the hands to leave the ground between repetitions.

Benefits:

Strengthens the chest, shoulders, and triceps

Engages the core for stability

Improves explosive strength and athletic performance

Can be performed without gym equipment

4. Kettlebell Swings

Kettlebell swings, sometimes performed with additional resistance bands, help build power while engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously.

Benefits:

Targets the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back

Improves hip mobility

Supports fat burning

Enhances posture and full-body power

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5. Battle Ropes

Battle rope exercises bring together strength and cardio, making them one of the most demanding parts of Alia's workout.

Benefits:

Strengthens the shoulders and arms

Improves grip strength

Boosts cardiovascular endurance

Enhances coordination and muscular endurance

6. Barbell Squats

Barbell squats are a staple in strength training and help develop the lower-body power needed for physically intense action scenes.

Benefits:

Strengthens the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves

Builds core stability

Improves functional strength for everyday movement

7. Box Jumps

This explosive plyometric exercise helps improve athletic performance while building power and coordination.

Benefits:

Develops lower-body explosiveness

Improves balance and agility

Enhances overall athletic ability

8. Rowing Machine

Alia also includes rowing in her routine for a challenging, low-impact cardio session that works almost every major muscle group.

Benefits:

Delivers a full-body workout

Improves cardiovascular endurance

Strengthens both the upper and lower body

Places less stress on the knees and ankles than high-impact cardio

Why Functional Fitness Matters

Alia Bhatt's Alpha transformation highlights a shift in modern fitness from training for appearance to training for performance. Her workouts are built around movements that improve real-life strength, endurance, mobility, and coordination rather than simply focusing on aesthetics.

Functional exercises not only help during demanding activities like action sequences but also make everyday movements easier and reduce the risk of injuries. Whether your goal is to improve athletic performance, build strength, or simply stay active, incorporating exercises like squats, boxing, rowing, kettlebell swings, and battle ropes can help create a stronger, more capable body.

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