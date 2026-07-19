ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Wearing Contact Lenses This Monsoon? Avoid These Eye Care Mistakes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Contact lens users face heightened infection risks during monsoon.

Humid weather, contaminated water, and hygiene cause issues.

Strict hygiene and proper lens care prevent monsoon infections.

Seek immediate medical help for any eye irritation symptoms.

The monsoon season is here. It brings a lot of relief from the summer heat. It also means that eye doctors see more people with problems related to contact lenses. Contact lenses are still an easy way to correct your vision, but the humid weather and rain can cause eye irritation and infection.

What Makes Our Eyes More Vulnerable During The Monsoons?

One big problem during the season is when contact lenses get contaminated with disease-causing bacteria and fungi. The warm and humid weather makes it easy for these microorganisms to grow. If you touch your contact lenses with your hands or do not store them properly, they can carry these infections to your eyes. Even if you are a little careless with cleaning your hands, you can get an infection in your cornea that needs to be treated urgently.



Some people also get watery and uncomfortable eyes because of the humid weather and allergens in the air. Even though it may not seem dusty like summer, the monsoon season has more mould spores and other allergens that can irritate your eyes, especially if you wear contact lenses.

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A Word Of Caution About Rainwater

A lot of people believe that rainwater is pure. That is not true, as rainwater can be contaminated with bacteria, fungi, and other pollutants. If in contact with contact lenses, it can contaminate them as well. This is especially true for people who ride two-wheelers, get caught in the rain a lot, or spend time outdoors during the monsoon season.

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What Can We Do To Keep Our Eyes Safe And Still Wear Contact Lenses During The Monsoon?

It is very important to take care of your contact lenses during the monsoon season. Always touch your lenses with clean, dry hands. Make sure to clean the storage case regularly, dry it meticulously, and replace it every few months. Never reuse the contact lens solution or add more solution to it, and do not rinse your lenses with water from the tap. If your eyes get red, painful, sensitive to light, or blurry, take out your lenses and see an eye doctor as soon as possible. Do not try to treat it yourself or wait for it to resolve spontaneously.

Enjoy the rains, but take care of your eyes.



For people, it is okay to wear contact lenses during the monsoon season. The key is to remember that the changing weather affects your eyes like it affects the rest of your body. This doesn’t mean you cannot wear your lenses. Remember, you just need to be extra careful with your contact lenses during this time of year.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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