Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Monsoon red eyes can be allergies, viral or bacterial conjunctivitis.

Allergies are non-contagious; viral conjunctivitis spreads, gritty feeling.

Bacterial conjunctivitis is severe with thick discharge; needs antibiotics.

Seek urgent care for pain, blurry vision, corneal spots.

Red eyes during the monsoon season are really common, but not all red eyes are the same. The monsoon season creates an environment for infections to spread quickly and for allergens to multiply.

What Does An Eye Allergy Feel Like?

The common reason for red eyes is an allergy. When you have an allergy, it usually affects both of your eyes at the same time. You will notice that the discharge from your eyes is watery or ropy. The good thing is that this is not contagious, and you will not have a fever or swollen lymph nodes. All you need to do is use some anti-allergy eye drops, and you will be fine.

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Is My Conjunctivitis Infectious?

Viral conjunctivitis is different from an allergy. When you have conjunctivitis, the redness in your eyes is more intense, and you may have a yellow-green sticky discharge. This usually starts in one eye and then spreads to the other. Your eyes will feel gritty, not just itchy. This is usually contagious and often picked up from public places or swimming pools. A lot of people think they should use antibiotic eye drops, but antibiotics do not work on viruses. What you need to use is non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drops, and some lubricating eye drops to keep your eyes comfortable.

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Bacterial conjunctivitis is rare and usually more severe. The discharge from your eyes will be thicker. Your eyelids might be stuck together in the morning. You will need to use antibiotic drops as well as some anti-inflammatory medication.

What Are The Danger Signs Associated With Red Eyes?

If you have severe eye pain, that is a warning sign. If your vision is blurry and does not get better when you blink is also a warning sign. So is redness around the brown part of your eye (iris), and sensitivity to light. If you have a spot on the cornea, the clear part of your eye, you must see an eye doctor immediately. Also, if your red eyes do not get better within 48 hours, you should see an eye doctor.

These can be signs of uveitis, acute glaucoma, or a corneal infection. The humid weather during the monsoon season can increase your risk of getting bacterial corneal ulcers, especially if you wear contact lenses or have had an eye injury. You should not ignore these signs because they can affect your vision.

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