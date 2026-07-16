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English NewsHealthABP LIVE Doc Talk | Ranbir Kapoor Contracts Conjunctivitis, How Contagious Is It And Symptoms To Watch Out For

ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Ranbir Kapoor Contracts Conjunctivitis, How Contagious Is It And Symptoms To Watch Out For

Red eyes are common during the monsoon, but they may signal allergies, viral conjunctivitis or a serious eye condition. Knowing the symptoms and warning signs can help you seek timely treatment and protect your vision from potentially sight-threatening complications.

Written By : Dr shibal Bhartiya |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Monsoon red eyes can be allergies, viral or bacterial conjunctivitis.
  • Allergies are non-contagious; viral conjunctivitis spreads, gritty feeling.
  • Bacterial conjunctivitis is severe with thick discharge; needs antibiotics.
  • Seek urgent care for pain, blurry vision, corneal spots.

Red eyes during the monsoon season are really common, but not all red eyes are the same. The monsoon season creates an environment for infections to spread quickly and for allergens to multiply.

What Does An Eye Allergy Feel Like?

The common reason for red eyes is an allergy. When you have an allergy, it usually affects both of your eyes at the same time. You will notice that the discharge from your eyes is watery or ropy. The good thing is that this is not contagious, and you will not have a fever or swollen lymph nodes. All you need to do is use some anti-allergy eye drops, and you will be fine.

ALSO READ | Doc Talk | Doctor Explains Why Silent Reflux Often Goes Undetected Until It Causes Damage

Is My Conjunctivitis Infectious?

Viral conjunctivitis is different from an allergy. When you have conjunctivitis, the redness in your eyes is more intense, and you may have a yellow-green sticky discharge. This usually starts in one eye and then spreads to the other. Your eyes will feel gritty, not just itchy. This is usually contagious and often picked up from public places or swimming pools. A lot of people think they should use antibiotic eye drops, but antibiotics do not work on viruses. What you need to use is non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drops, and some lubricating eye drops to keep your eyes comfortable.

ALSO READ | Doc Talk | Feeling Weak After A Viral Infection? Here's How To Recover Faster This Monsoon

Bacterial conjunctivitis is rare and usually more severe. The discharge from your eyes will be thicker. Your eyelids might be stuck together in the morning. You will need to use antibiotic drops as well as some anti-inflammatory medication.

What Are The Danger Signs Associated With Red Eyes?

If you have severe eye pain, that is a warning sign. If your vision is blurry and does not get better when you blink is also a warning sign. So is redness around the brown part of your eye (iris), and sensitivity to light. If you have a spot on the cornea, the clear part of your eye, you must see an eye doctor immediately. Also, if your red eyes do not get better within 48 hours, you should see an eye doctor.
These can be signs of uveitis, acute glaucoma, or a corneal infection. The humid weather during the monsoon season can increase your risk of getting bacterial corneal ulcers, especially if you wear contact lenses or have had an eye injury. You should not ignore these signs because they can affect your vision.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the common symptoms of an eye allergy?

An eye allergy typically affects both eyes, causing watery or ropy discharge. It is not contagious, and you will not experience fever or swollen lymph nodes.

How does viral conjunctivitis differ from an eye allergy?

Viral conjunctivitis presents with more intense redness and a yellow-green sticky discharge, usually starting in one eye before spreading. Unlike an allergy, your eyes will feel gritty, and it is generally contagious.

What are the signs of bacterial conjunctivitis?

Bacterial conjunctivitis is rare but more severe, characterized by thicker eye discharge. Your eyelids might also be stuck together in the morning.

When should I seek medical attention for red eyes?

You should see an eye doctor immediately if you experience severe eye pain, blurry vision, redness around the iris, light sensitivity, or a spot on the cornea. Consult a doctor if your red eyes do not improve within 48 hours.

About the author Dr shibal Bhartiya

Dr. Shibal Bhartiya is the Clinical Director – Ophthalmology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram. With 23+ years of experience, she is a leading ophthalmologist specializing in glaucoma, neuro-ophthalmology, dry eye disease, LASIK, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and diabetic retinopathy. She is widely recognized for her expertise in advanced eye care, preventive ophthalmology, and community eye health initiatives.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Conjunctivitis Monsoon Eye Care Red Eyes Eye Allergy Viral Conjunctivitis Bacterial Conjunctivitis Red Eye Symptoms
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