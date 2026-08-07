India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsHealthABP LIVE Doc Talk | Is Excessive Screen Time Quietly Increasing India's Lifestyle Disease Burden?

ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Is Excessive Screen Time Quietly Increasing India's Lifestyle Disease Burden?

Excessive screen time is emerging as a hidden health risk, contributing to obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and other lifestyle diseases.

Written By : Dr Kaushik |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prolonged screen time fuels India's escalating non-communicable disease burden.
  • Surveys reveal increased obesity, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels.
  • Sedentary screen use reduces physical activity, negatively impacting metabolism.
  • Proactive public health measures are crucial to mitigate these risks.

Every scroll, swipe, and streamed episode comes at a price that never appears on any bill. Let’s call it the hidden tax of the screens - the hidden and slowly accumulating price tag being paid by the nation in terms of poor physical and eye health due to exposure to the screen for hours each day.

How Prolonged Screen Use Affects The Body

The non-communicable disease burden in India is massive, to say the least. According to national data collected by the ICMR-INDIAB (Indian Council of Medical Research – India Diabetes) national survey, published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology study in 2023, over one-third of Indians suffer from high blood pressure, close to 29 percent are suffering from general obesity, while over 80 percent have dyslipidaemia. This does not occur in old age; it is happening much sooner because of screens.

ALSO READ | ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Why Conjunctivitis Spreads Faster In Offices During The Monsoon

The recent NFHS-6 (National Family Health Survey-6) indicates an epidemiological paradigm change in the health scenario of India. Despite the nation's positive progress in the areas of maternal and child health, it is at the same time facing a surge in the number of lifestyle diseases. As per the survey, 30.7% of the women and 27.3% of the men aged 15-49 years are either overweight or obese, which has seen an increase from NFHS-5 levels. Equally worrying is the fact that there has been a surge from 13.5% to 17.8% among the women and from 15.6% to 20.9% among the men aged 15 years or more with high/very high blood sugar levels.

ALSO READ | ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Is India Facing A Silent Brain Health Crisis? Experts Explain

Why Reducing Screen Time Matters

Most of the activities performed on screens are naturally sedentary activities. Sitting down or lying down for long hours to watch TV, use phones, work on laptops, play video games, and browse through social media requires little energy. Screen time is invariably linked with reduced physical activity levels. Increased screen time has always been linked with decreased physical activity. Several studies show that people who have increased screen time fail to meet the WHO recommendation of having 150-300 minutes of moderately intense physical activity weekly. Several studies have reported that continuous sitting without taking any breaks in between may have an adverse impact on glucose metabolism, circulation, and the musculoskeletal system even in physically active individuals.

It is simple biology cloaked in contemporary garb. Hours spent with one’s head buried in their device are hours not spent on their feet, running around, or in motion. Snacking turns into an unconscious activity. Late-night blue light from devices disturbs the production of hormones that control hunger and glucose production.

These all point to a population increasingly being exposed to the risks of metabolic disorders due to sedentary behaviours, unhealthy diets, and excessive use of screens. The problem of NCDs in India, therefore, is not an emerging one but one that requires a more proactive approach in terms of preventive measures and healthy behaviours.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 'hidden tax' associated with screen use?

The 'hidden tax' of screens refers to the unbilled cost to the nation's health, manifesting as poor physical and eye health. This is due to prolonged daily exposure to screens.

How does extensive screen use impact physical health?

Extensive screen use is strongly linked to reduced physical activity, contributing to lifestyle diseases like obesity, high blood pressure, and dyslipidaemia. It can also adversely affect glucose metabolism, circulation, and the musculoskeletal system.

What health issues are prevalent in India due to factors like screen time?

In India, over a third of people suffer from high blood pressure, nearly 29 percent from general obesity, and over 80 percent from dyslipidaemia. These health issues are occurring sooner due to increased screen usage.

Why is reducing screen time beneficial for health?

Reducing screen time is beneficial because most screen activities are sedentary, leading to decreased physical activity. It also helps prevent unconscious snacking and disturbances in hormone production caused by late-night blue light.

About the author Dr Kaushik

Dr Kaushik is the Medical Director and Head of the Chennai region. Apart from his basic degree in MMC \ Regional Institute of Ophthalmology, he has done multiple fellowships, including the prestigious Sir Ratan Tata fellowship from Sankara Nethralaya and the FRCS from Glasgow. He is an expert in topical Phaco, no-anesthesia, no-injection surgeries. He specialises in complicated cataract surgeries and hypermature cataracts. He has to his credit more than 1 lakh Topical Phaco cataract surgeries and over 20 years of experience. He is also a refractive and LASIK surgeon with expertise in all types of refractive surgeries, including PRK, excimer, SMILE, and Femto Contoura. He also handles medical retina and Glaucoma specialities. Dr Kaushik- MD & Head of Chennai Region, Vasan Eyecare and ASG Eye Hospital.
Read More
Published at : 07 Aug 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diabetes Non-communicable Diseases NCDs Lifestyle Diseases Screen Time Obesity In India Excessive Screen Use High Blood
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Health
ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Is Excessive Screen Time Quietly Increasing India's Lifestyle Disease Burden?
ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Is Excessive Screen Time Quietly Increasing India's Lifestyle Disease Burden?
Health
ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Why Conjunctivitis Spreads Faster In Offices During The Monsoon
ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Why Conjunctivitis Spreads Faster In Offices During The Monsoon
Health
Pradeep Rawat Death: Blood Cancer Has 3 Major Types; Know Their Symptoms And Causes
Pradeep Rawat Death: Blood Cancer Has 3 Major Types; Know Their Symptoms And Causes
Health
Doc Talk | Struggling With Brain Fog? Know The Hidden Health Conditions Behind It
Doc Talk | Struggling With Brain Fog? Know The Hidden Health Conditions Behind It
Advertisement

Videos

UP News: Atiq Ahmed's Son Aaban Dies in Jhansi Road Accident While Going to Meet Brother
Rajya Sabha News: Opposition Pushes for Amit Shah Statement Amid Heated House Debate
Jharkhand News: Sanjay Seth Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Silence on Ranchi Student Protest
Jharkhand News: Monsoon Session Begins Amid JPSC-JSSC Row and Opposition Protest
Jharkhand Assembly: NDA Targets Hemant Soren as Monsoon Session Opens Amid Exam Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget