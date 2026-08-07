Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prolonged screen time fuels India's escalating non-communicable disease burden.

Surveys reveal increased obesity, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels.

Sedentary screen use reduces physical activity, negatively impacting metabolism.

Proactive public health measures are crucial to mitigate these risks.

Every scroll, swipe, and streamed episode comes at a price that never appears on any bill. Let’s call it the hidden tax of the screens - the hidden and slowly accumulating price tag being paid by the nation in terms of poor physical and eye health due to exposure to the screen for hours each day.

How Prolonged Screen Use Affects The Body

The non-communicable disease burden in India is massive, to say the least. According to national data collected by the ICMR-INDIAB (Indian Council of Medical Research – India Diabetes) national survey, published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology study in 2023, over one-third of Indians suffer from high blood pressure, close to 29 percent are suffering from general obesity, while over 80 percent have dyslipidaemia. This does not occur in old age; it is happening much sooner because of screens.



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The recent NFHS-6 (National Family Health Survey-6) indicates an epidemiological paradigm change in the health scenario of India. Despite the nation's positive progress in the areas of maternal and child health, it is at the same time facing a surge in the number of lifestyle diseases. As per the survey, 30.7% of the women and 27.3% of the men aged 15-49 years are either overweight or obese, which has seen an increase from NFHS-5 levels. Equally worrying is the fact that there has been a surge from 13.5% to 17.8% among the women and from 15.6% to 20.9% among the men aged 15 years or more with high/very high blood sugar levels.

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Why Reducing Screen Time Matters

Most of the activities performed on screens are naturally sedentary activities. Sitting down or lying down for long hours to watch TV, use phones, work on laptops, play video games, and browse through social media requires little energy. Screen time is invariably linked with reduced physical activity levels. Increased screen time has always been linked with decreased physical activity. Several studies show that people who have increased screen time fail to meet the WHO recommendation of having 150-300 minutes of moderately intense physical activity weekly. Several studies have reported that continuous sitting without taking any breaks in between may have an adverse impact on glucose metabolism, circulation, and the musculoskeletal system even in physically active individuals.

It is simple biology cloaked in contemporary garb. Hours spent with one’s head buried in their device are hours not spent on their feet, running around, or in motion. Snacking turns into an unconscious activity. Late-night blue light from devices disturbs the production of hormones that control hunger and glucose production.

These all point to a population increasingly being exposed to the risks of metabolic disorders due to sedentary behaviours, unhealthy diets, and excessive use of screens. The problem of NCDs in India, therefore, is not an emerging one but one that requires a more proactive approach in terms of preventive measures and healthy behaviours.



Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

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