Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Summer screen time increases children's reversible eye strain symptoms.

Increased screen usage contributes to irreversible myopia, a global concern.

Outdoor play and balanced screen use protect children's eyesight.

Summer vacations are a time when children’s daily routines change a lot. No schools, lots of free time, too hot to play outdoors. The natural recourse, therefore, is screens: smartphones, tablets, and computers. Most children spend more time looking at screens than they do when they are in school. Because of this, eye doctors have more children coming in with problems related to eye strain during the summer.

What About Eye Strain And Dry Eyes?

Parents often say their children get headaches, their eyes get tired, and their eyes burn or become watery. Often, children complain of blurred vision. They have trouble focusing after using screens for a long time. These problems usually happen because children do not blink much when they are looking at digital devices, so their eyes get dry and uncomfortable. Eye strain is reversible with rest and simple eye exercises. Dryness is also reversible, especially if children remember to blink more often.

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What About Myopia, Or Near-Sightedness?

A long-term, irreversible impact of increased screen use may be myopia. The need for glasses for distance is often called being short-sighted. Myopia is fast becoming a problem for children’s eye health globally. Genetics plays a role in predisposing a child to myopia. But environmental influences are also critical. Children who spend a lot of time doing things that require them to look at things up close, and those who do not spend much time outside, seem to be more likely to get myopia and for it to progress faster.

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How Can We Prevent The Power Of Glasses From Increasing?

Research shows that spending time outdoors can help. Being in daylight can help the eyes grow healthily. Children who spend time outside are less likely to get myopia than children who stay inside most of the day. So, encourage your children to play outdoors, especially in the morning and in the evening.

Does This Mean No Screens For Children?

Digital devices are a part of learning, as well as having fun. We just need to find a balance. Taking breaks, sitting at the appropriate distance, away from screens, making sure the room is bright, and not using screens for too long can all help reduce eye strain.

Summer vacations should be a time for children to rest, learn things, and have fun outside. To keep their eyes healthy, we should try to find a balance between using screens and spending time outside. This is one of the ways to protect their eyes and make sure they can see well for a long time.



Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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