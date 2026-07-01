No, despite social media claims, jalebi with rabdi is not a scientific cure for migraine. Migraine is a complex neurological condition that cannot be cured by a single food item.
ABP LIVE DOC Talk | Can Jalebi-Rabdi Really Cure Migraine? Experts Reveal Truth
Social media claims suggest jalebi and rabdi can instantly relieve migraine, but experts disagree. Neurologists say migraine is a complex condition with no quick food-based cure, warning that excess sugar and rich foods may even worsen symptoms for some people.
- Jalebi-rabdi does not scientifically cure complex migraine condition.
- Sweet foods offer temporary relief, but cannot treat migraine.
- High sugar and fat can potentially worsen migraine attacks.
- Manage migraine by identifying triggers and seeking medical advice.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is consuming jalebi with rabdi an effective cure for migraine headaches?
Why might people feel temporarily better after eating sweet foods during a migraine?
If low blood sugar or skipped meals occur during an attack, carbohydrates can improve glucose levels, offering temporary relief. The satisfaction from eating a favorite dessert may also help you relax.
Can eating sugar make migraine headaches worse?
Yes, consuming large amounts of sugar can trigger or worsen existing migraines due to sudden blood sugar fluctuations. Rich, high-fat foods like rabdi can also be a trigger for some people.
What is the recommended way to manage migraine attacks?
Managing migraines involves identifying individual triggers, maintaining healthy habits like regular meals and sleep, and managing stress. Consulting a neurologist is advised if symptoms persist or worsen.