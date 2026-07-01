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English NewsHealthABP LIVE DOC Talk | Can Jalebi-Rabdi Really Cure Migraine? Experts Reveal Truth

ABP LIVE DOC Talk | Can Jalebi-Rabdi Really Cure Migraine? Experts Reveal Truth

Social media claims suggest jalebi and rabdi can instantly relieve migraine, but experts disagree. Neurologists say migraine is a complex condition with no quick food-based cure, warning that excess sugar and rich foods may even worsen symptoms for some people.

Written By : Dr Nasli Icchaporia |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 09:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jalebi-rabdi does not scientifically cure complex migraine condition.
  • Sweet foods offer temporary relief, but cannot treat migraine.
  • High sugar and fat can potentially worsen migraine attacks.
  • Manage migraine by identifying triggers and seeking medical advice.

Numerous social media posts have been claiming that having jalebi along with rabdi will immediately solve your problem related to migraine headache attacks. While many have stated that they feel fine after having some sweet stuff, we must know that this Indian dessert recipe is no scientific cure for the condition called migraine.

Migraine Is A Neurological Condition

According to neurologists, migraine headache is a complicated neurological condition wherein there is irregular brain functioning due to unusual activity of the nerves. There is nothing that you can cure using just one food item. Yet, there might be some logic behind the phenomenon when you feel relieved after having something sweet like jalebi.

During a migraine attack, if you have skipped a meal or have low blood sugar levels, consuming carbohydrates may help improve glucose levels and make you feel temporarily better. The feeling of satisfaction from eating your favourite dessert may also help you relax. However, jalebi or rabdi does not treat migraine.

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Can Sugar Make Migraines Worse?

In fact, consuming a large amount of sugar may have the opposite effect. It can trigger headaches or worsen an existing migraine due to sudden fluctuations in blood sugar levels. Similarly, rich foods with high fat content, such as rabdi, can also act as a trigger for some people. However, migraine triggers vary from person to person, and not everyone reacts in the same way.

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Managing Migraine The Right Way

The best way to manage migraine is by identifying individual triggers and maintaining healthy daily habits. This includes eating meals on time, staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, and managing stress levels. In cases where symptoms persist or worsen, medication may also be required. People who frequently suffer from migraine attacks should consult a neurologist instead of relying on social media remedies.

 
 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is consuming jalebi with rabdi an effective cure for migraine headaches?

No, despite social media claims, jalebi with rabdi is not a scientific cure for migraine. Migraine is a complex neurological condition that cannot be cured by a single food item.

Why might people feel temporarily better after eating sweet foods during a migraine?

If low blood sugar or skipped meals occur during an attack, carbohydrates can improve glucose levels, offering temporary relief. The satisfaction from eating a favorite dessert may also help you relax.

Can eating sugar make migraine headaches worse?

Yes, consuming large amounts of sugar can trigger or worsen existing migraines due to sudden blood sugar fluctuations. Rich, high-fat foods like rabdi can also be a trigger for some people.

What is the recommended way to manage migraine attacks?

Managing migraines involves identifying individual triggers, maintaining healthy habits like regular meals and sleep, and managing stress. Consulting a neurologist is advised if symptoms persist or worsen.

About the author Dr Nasli Icchaporia

Dr Nasli R. Ichaporia is the Director of Neurology at Sahyadri Hospitals, Pune, with over four decades of experience in neurology and stroke care. He specializes in the diagnosis and management of stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, dementia, headaches, and other neurological disorders, with particular expertise in acute stroke management and neuro-critical care. Dr. Ichaporia is widely recognized for his pioneering contributions to stroke treatment in India and his patient-centric approach to comprehensive neurological care.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 09:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Migraine Headache Migraine Remedies Migraine Triggers Headache Relief Neurologist Advice
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