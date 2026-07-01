ABP LIVE DOC Talk | Can Jalebi-Rabdi Really Cure Migraine? Experts Reveal Truth

Numerous social media posts have been claiming that having jalebi along with rabdi will immediately solve your problem related to migraine headache attacks. While many have stated that they feel fine after having some sweet stuff, we must know that this Indian dessert recipe is no scientific cure for the condition called migraine.

Migraine Is A Neurological Condition

According to neurologists, migraine headache is a complicated neurological condition wherein there is irregular brain functioning due to unusual activity of the nerves. There is nothing that you can cure using just one food item. Yet, there might be some logic behind the phenomenon when you feel relieved after having something sweet like jalebi.

During a migraine attack, if you have skipped a meal or have low blood sugar levels, consuming carbohydrates may help improve glucose levels and make you feel temporarily better. The feeling of satisfaction from eating your favourite dessert may also help you relax. However, jalebi or rabdi does not treat migraine.

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Can Sugar Make Migraines Worse?

In fact, consuming a large amount of sugar may have the opposite effect. It can trigger headaches or worsen an existing migraine due to sudden fluctuations in blood sugar levels. Similarly, rich foods with high fat content, such as rabdi, can also act as a trigger for some people. However, migraine triggers vary from person to person, and not everyone reacts in the same way.

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Managing Migraine The Right Way

The best way to manage migraine is by identifying individual triggers and maintaining healthy daily habits. This includes eating meals on time, staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, and managing stress levels. In cases where symptoms persist or worsen, medication may also be required. People who frequently suffer from migraine attacks should consult a neurologist instead of relying on social media remedies.