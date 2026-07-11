The monsoon season can increase the risk of rare but serious brain infections like viral encephalitis and meningitis. These conditions involve inflammation of the brain or the membranes surrounding it.
ABP LIVE Doc Talk Can Monsoon Trigger Brain Infections? Neurologists Explain Rare But Dangerous Risks
Brain infections such as viral encephalitis and meningitis, though uncommon, can become life-threatening during the monsoon. Neurologists warn that severe headache, high fever, confusion, or seizures should never be ignored.
- Monsoon season elevates risk of rare brain infections.
- Seek immediate care for severe neurological warning signs.
- Prevention involves mosquito control, hygiene, and vaccinations.
- Early diagnosis and treatment vital for better outcomes.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What brain infections can increase during the monsoon season?
Why is there a higher risk of brain infections during the monsoon?
Heavy rainfall, waterlogging, and poor sanitation create conditions for viruses and bacteria to thrive. Increased mosquito breeding, especially for the Japanese Encephalitis virus, also contributes to the risk.
What are the key warning signs of a brain infection that should not be ignored?
Key warning signs include a severe headache, high fever, confusion, seizures, stiff neck, or unusual behavior. A sudden, extremely severe headache is a medical emergency.
How can one reduce the risk of brain infections during the monsoon?
Reduce risk by protecting against mosquito bites, drinking clean water, and maintaining good hygiene. Ensure children receive recommended vaccinations, like for Japanese Encephalitis.
What should I do if I experience symptoms of a brain infection?
Seek immediate medical attention if you experience symptoms like a severe headache, high fever, confusion, or seizures. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial for better outcomes.