Doc Talk | Feeling Weak After A Viral Infection? Here's How To Recover Faster This Monsoon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Monsoon viral infections: rest, fluids, healthy food aid recovery.

Vaccinate for flu, typhoid to boost immunity effectively.

Prevent stagnant water, cover skin, avoid outside food.

Fever after rain, severe symptoms necessitate immediate medical attention.

Viral infections are quite common during the monsoons, especially influenza and the common cold. Over the past couple of months, we have also seen a few cases of COVID coming in, but they seem to be quite mild. As far as the treatment is concerned, most of them are self-resolving and after the virus passes off, or rather after the illness passes off, it takes some time for the body to recover. The only thing that you can do is rest, have plenty of fluids, and eat healthy boiled food.

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How To Recover Your Energy After A Viral Infection

One more major concern is influenza, apart from other water-related illnesses. In that particular case, the best way to boost your immunity would be to vaccinate yourself. A yearly vaccination provides lifelong protection such as the influenza shot and a single shot of the typhoid vaccine, which would be the most useful intervention.

For the precautions you can do is wear full-sleeve clothes and try to cover your skin as much as possible. Also, make sure that there is no stagnant water near your household, or try to avoid such areas because that is where mosquitoes actually breed. To avoid any monsoon-related illness, avoid eating outside food. Choose healthy food options that you prepare at home, which have been boiled or cooked well. These are simple precautions at home and outdoors that you can take to prevent mosquito-borne diseases.

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Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore During The Monsoon

Avoid getting drenched in the rain and if you are having a fever after getting drenched in the rain, it is something that shouldn’t be ignored. It could indicate something called leptospirosis. Immediate medical attention should be sought because this can be a very serious infection if not treated urgently.

The important concerns whenever we have any monsoon-related illnesses include malaria, dengue, and, of course, typhoid due to food-borne and water-borne illnesses, along with hepatitis A and hepatitis E.

When Should You Seek Immediate Medical Attention?

In these cases, any patient who has a high-grade fever along with abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, or breathing difficulty presents a situation where immediate medical help should be sought. Any high-grade fever with chills especially needs to be investigated properly and should not be ignored. No empirical antibiotics should be tried; immediate medical help should be sought.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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