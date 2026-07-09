For common viral infections like influenza or the common cold, recovery involves rest, plenty of fluids, and eating healthy, boiled food. Most are self-resolving, but the body takes time to fully recover.
Doc Talk | Feeling Weak After A Viral Infection? Here's How To Recover Faster This Monsoon
Doc Talk | Recovering from a viral infection this monsoon? A doctor shares expert advice on regaining energy, boosting immunity, recognising warning signs and preventing seasonal illnesses.
- Monsoon viral infections: rest, fluids, healthy food aid recovery.
- Vaccinate for flu, typhoid to boost immunity effectively.
- Prevent stagnant water, cover skin, avoid outside food.
- Fever after rain, severe symptoms necessitate immediate medical attention.
Viral infections are quite common during the monsoons, especially influenza and the common cold. Over the past couple of months, we have also seen a few cases of COVID coming in, but they seem to be quite mild. As far as the treatment is concerned, most of them are self-resolving and after the virus passes off, or rather after the illness passes off, it takes some time for the body to recover. The only thing that you can do is rest, have plenty of fluids, and eat healthy boiled food.
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How To Recover Your Energy After A Viral Infection
One more major concern is influenza, apart from other water-related illnesses. In that particular case, the best way to boost your immunity would be to vaccinate yourself. A yearly vaccination provides lifelong protection such as the influenza shot and a single shot of the typhoid vaccine, which would be the most useful intervention.
For the precautions you can do is wear full-sleeve clothes and try to cover your skin as much as possible. Also, make sure that there is no stagnant water near your household, or try to avoid such areas because that is where mosquitoes actually breed. To avoid any monsoon-related illness, avoid eating outside food. Choose healthy food options that you prepare at home, which have been boiled or cooked well. These are simple precautions at home and outdoors that you can take to prevent mosquito-borne diseases.
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Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore During The Monsoon
Avoid getting drenched in the rain and if you are having a fever after getting drenched in the rain, it is something that shouldn’t be ignored. It could indicate something called leptospirosis. Immediate medical attention should be sought because this can be a very serious infection if not treated urgently.
The important concerns whenever we have any monsoon-related illnesses include malaria, dengue, and, of course, typhoid due to food-borne and water-borne illnesses, along with hepatitis A and hepatitis E.
When Should You Seek Immediate Medical Attention?
In these cases, any patient who has a high-grade fever along with abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, or breathing difficulty presents a situation where immediate medical help should be sought. Any high-grade fever with chills especially needs to be investigated properly and should not be ignored. No empirical antibiotics should be tried; immediate medical help should be sought.
Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How can one recover from common viral infections during monsoon?
What precautions can be taken to prevent monsoon-related illnesses?
Wear full-sleeve clothes, avoid stagnant water, and avoid eating outside food. Yearly influenza and typhoid vaccinations are also useful interventions to boost immunity.
When should immediate medical attention be sought for monsoon-related illnesses?
Seek immediate medical help for high-grade fever with abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, or breathing difficulty. Do not ignore a fever after getting drenched; it could indicate serious infections like leptospirosis.
Are there any recommended vaccinations for monsoon illnesses?
Yes, a yearly influenza shot is recommended to boost your immunity against influenza. A single shot of the typhoid vaccine also provides useful protection against typhoid.