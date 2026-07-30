ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Brain Rot Or Eye Strain? How Binge Scrolling Affects Your Eyes

“Brain rot” is not a medical diagnosis. It is a popular term used to describe the mental fatigue and reduced attention people may experience after consuming endless streams of short, repetitive online content. For the eyes, however, the effects of binge scrolling are more specific. Infinite feeds remove natural stopping points. A few minutes of phone use can quickly turn into an hour, leaving the eyes fixed on a small screen at close range for long periods.

What Happens During Continuous Scrolling?

When we stare at a phone, our blink rate falls, and many blinks become incomplete. This causes the tear film covering the eye to evaporate faster, leading to burning, grittiness, redness, heaviness, watering, and intermittent blurred vision. Watery eyes can also be a sign of dryness. When the surface of the eye becomes irritated, it may produce reflex tears, but these tears do not always lubricate the eye effectively. Contact-lens users and people sitting in air-conditioned or low-humidity environments may experience these symptoms more quickly.

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The focusing muscles of the eyes must also remain continuously engaged while viewing a screen from a short distance. After a prolonged scrolling session, users may experience headaches, temporary blurred vision, difficulty shifting focus from near to far, or a feeling of strain around the eyes. Small text, glare, poor lighting, and holding the phone too close can make these symptoms worse.

Can Binge Scrolling Cause Permanent Damage?

For most adults, digital eye strain is uncomfortable but temporary. Symptoms usually improve with rest and healthier screen habits. Normal phone use has not been shown to directly damage the retina. However, children and teenagers require greater caution. Long periods of near work, excessive screen exposure and insufficient outdoor activity are associated with the development and progression of myopia, or short-sightedness. Binge scrolling also often continues late into the night. This can disrupt sleep and leave the eyes feeling dry, heavy and tired the following morning.

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How Can You Protect Your Eyes?

Follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something about 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. Blink consciously, enlarge the text, and keep the phone at a comfortable distance from the face. Avoid using screens in a completely dark room, reduce glare, and take longer screen-free breaks between sessions. Children should also be encouraged to spend regular time outdoors. Persistent blurred vision, frequent headaches, severe redness, eye pain, sensitivity to light, or symptoms that continue despite rest should not be dismissed as “just screen time.” They may indicate dry-eye disease, an uncorrected spectacle power, or another condition requiring an eye examination.

The goal is not to eliminate screens. It is to stop using them without pause. Our eyes are designed to blink, change focus, and look into the distance, not remain locked onto an endless feed.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

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