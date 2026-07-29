Silent Heart Disease? Millions Of Indians Could Be Living With Atrial Fibrillation

A sudden racing heartbeat, a fluttering sensation in the chest, or unexplained shortness of breath is often dismissed as stress or fatigue. However, if these symptoms occur repeatedly, they could point to atrial fibrillation (AFib) one of the world's most common heart rhythm disorders. What makes the condition particularly concerning is that many people experience no obvious symptoms. In several cases, the disease is detected only after a serious complication such as a stroke. According to estimates from the Global Burden of Disease Study, nearly 8 million people in India are living with atrial fibrillation. Experts say the growing burden of obesity, diabetes, uncontrolled high blood pressure, and an ageing population is contributing to the steady rise in cases. Speaking to India Today Digital, Dr Christopher Granger, Professor of Medicine at Duke University School of Medicine, explained that atrial fibrillation occurs when abnormal electrical signals disrupt the normal rhythm of the heart's upper chambers (atria), causing the heart to beat irregularly.

Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

Atrial fibrillation does not affect everyone in the same way. While some people experience noticeable symptoms, others may have silent atrial fibrillation, where the condition progresses without any clear warning signs.

Common symptoms include:

Rapid or irregular heartbeat

Fluttering or pounding sensation in the chest

Shortness of breath

Persistent fatigue

Reduced ability to exercise

Irregular pulse

Dr Granger advises that recurring heart palpitations or a sudden increase in heart rate while resting should never be ignored. Smartwatches capable of detecting irregular heart rhythms may help identify potential abnormalities, but an ECG remains the standard test for confirming the diagnosis.

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Why Atrial Fibrillation Can Be Dangerous

One of the biggest risks associated with atrial fibrillation is stroke. When the upper chambers of the heart fail to contract properly, blood can collect inside the heart and form clots. If a clot travels to the brain, it can block blood flow and trigger an ischaemic stroke. According to Dr Granger, atrial fibrillation increases the risk of stroke by nearly five times, with one in five strokes linked to the condition. Strokes caused by AFib are often more severe and carry a higher risk of permanent disability. The condition can also weaken the heart's pumping ability, increasing the risk of heart failure. This may lead to fluid build-up in the lungs, worsening breathlessness and reducing overall heart function.

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Early Treatment And Healthy Habits Can Lower The Risk

Doctors say timely treatment can dramatically reduce the risk of serious complications. Anticoagulant medicines, commonly known as blood thinners, play a crucial role in preventing stroke by reducing the formation of blood clots. According to Dr Granger, these medications can prevent up to 70 per cent of strokes associated with atrial fibrillation. Depending on the patient's condition, treatment may also include medicines to control heart rate or rhythm. In some cases, catheter ablation, a minimally invasive procedure that blocks abnormal electrical signals is recommended to restore a normal heartbeat. Although factors such as age and genetics cannot be changed, experts say several lifestyle measures can help reduce the risk or delay the onset of atrial fibrillation. These include maintaining healthy blood pressure, managing diabetes and cholesterol, staying physically active, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding smoking, limiting alcohol intake, and getting adequate sleep. People with symptoms of sleep apnoea should also consider getting evaluated, as the condition has been linked to atrial fibrillation. Dr Granger adds that moderate consumption of tea or coffee does not appear to increase the risk of AFib and may even be associated with a lower risk in some studies. Experts emphasise that recognising the warning signs early and seeking timely medical advice can significantly reduce the risk of stroke and other life-threatening complications.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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