Doc Talk | What Happens When A Person Is Brain Dead? Expert Explains The Medical Reality

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Brain death means complete, irreversible cessation of all brain function.

Ventilator and medication allow body to appear temporarily alive.

Brain death in India confirmed by rigorous four-doctor examination.

Organ donation or dignified life support withdrawal follows diagnosis.

Brain death is not the same as coma, nor does it resemble deep sleep. It is defined in the law and medicine as death. When a person is declared brain dead, it means that the brain has completely ceased functioning. When the brain stops functioning, the brain stem will stop doing its duty. This can occur with no hope of being restored because there will be no chance for any medical procedure or device to revive it.

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What Stops During Brain Death?

An individual who has lost all brain function (brain death) is incapacitated in every way. They may breathe only through mechanical means, and they show no signs of awareness or consciousness. All brainstem functions are absent. The lack of any sign of activity is permanent and irreversible.

Why Does The Body Still Appear Alive?

One of the biggest sources of confusion for families is that a person's heart can still be beating for some time. This happens because the ventilator allows the lungs to continue getting oxygen, while medications might keep blood pressure stable as well. For that reason, the body can remain warm, the heart can continue beating, and the kidneys can still form urine for some time. Nevertheless, without brain function, a body would not be able to live forever, and the heart would eventually stop beating.

How Is Brain Death Confirmed In India?

According to the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA), brain death is verified via a meticulous clinical examination performed by a group of four licensed medical professionals. The testing is conducted two times with a specific time interval in between the tests to ensure that there are no signs of brainstem reflexes, breathing, or neurological activity. In some cases, additional testing, such as EEG and CT angiography, can be carried out to verify the diagnosis. Once the criteria are met, brain death is legally declared.

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Why Does Brain Death Matter?

Organ donation can only be performed in brain death. An organ donor can save the lives of as many as 8 people. In case organ donation is not done, life support is withdrawn in a dignified manner.

In conclusion, brain death is death. This distinction should be well understood and considered in the case of taking the organs of a deceased person.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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