A1 Vs A2 Milk: What’s The Real Difference And Which One Is Healthier?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Milk's protein, beta-casein, exists as A1 and A2 types.

Indigenous Indian cows produce A2; European breeds produce A1.

A1 milk digestion yields BCM-7, linked to digestive discomfort.

A2 milk is claimed healthier but lacks strong proof.

Milk is considered an essential part of the Indian diet. From morning tea to children’s breakfast and even light dinners, milk is used in almost every household. However, in recent years, the debate around A1 and A2 milk has intensified.

A2 milk is often marketed as a healthier and easier-to-digest option. On the other hand, many people believe it is just a marketing trend. This leaves consumers wondering, what exactly is the difference between A1 and A2 milk, and which one is better for health?

What Are A1 And A2 Milk?

About 80 percent of the total protein in milk comes from casein protein, with beta-casein being a major component. Among its different types, A1 and A2 are the most discussed.

A1 milk contains A1-type beta-casein, while A2 milk contains A2-type beta-casein. Scientists say the difference between the two is just one amino acid, but their effects on the body can vary.

ALSO READ | Doc Talk | Should India Introduce Airport Screening For Hantavirus? Doctors Weigh In

Which Cows Produce A1 And A2 Milk?

The type of milk largely depends on the breed of the cow. Indigenous Indian breeds such as Gir, Sahiwal, Red Sindhi, and Tharparkar generally produce A2 milk.

In contrast, European breeds like Holstein and Friesian cows tend to produce A1 milk. Most packaged milk available in the market may contain a mix of both A1 and A2 proteins, while A2 milk contains only A2 beta-casein.

ALSO READ | Typhoid Recovery Diet: 7 Foods That Restore Strength And Improve Health

How Does It Affect Digestion?

One of the biggest talking points in the A1 vs A2 debate is digestion. Research suggests that when A1 milk is digested, it produces a peptide called BCM-7 (beta-casomorphin-7). Some scientists link this compound to digestive discomfort.

Experts say that some people may experience gas, bloating, or stomach issues after consuming A1 milk. In contrast, A2 milk produces little to no BCM-7 during digestion, making it easier on the stomach.

Is A2 Milk Healthier?

A2 milk is often claimed to be more compatible with the human body. Some studies link it to better digestion, fewer stomach issues, and improved gut health.

However, experts also clarify that there is still no strong scientific evidence proving that A2 milk is universally better than A1 milk for everyone.

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator