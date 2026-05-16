Feeling Tired After 8 Hours Of Sleep All Night? These Habits Could Be The Reason

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Poor sleep quality, not just duration, causes tiredness.

Screen time, stress, and dehydration impact sleep.

Nutritional deficiencies and oversleeping also contribute.

Persistent tiredness may signal sleep disorders.

Have you ever slept for a full 7 to 8 hours and still woken up feeling tired, lazy or completely drained? You are definitely not alone. Many people today complain about feeling exhausted even after getting what looks like 'enough sleep.'

Experts say the problem is not always about how long you sleep - sometimes, it is about the quality of sleep your body is getting. From stress and screen time to dehydration and poor sleep habits, several factors may leave a person feeling tired even after spending hours in bed.

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Poor Sleep Quality May Be The Reason

Doctors say uninterrupted and deep sleep is extremely important for the body to feel rested. Even if someone sleeps for 8 hours, disturbed sleep during the night can affect energy levels the next morning.

Noise, stress, frequent waking up or sleeping in an uncomfortable environment may reduce sleep quality without people even realising it.

Screen Time Before Bed Can Affect Sleep

Scrolling through phones late at night has become a common habit for many people today. However, experts say excessive screen exposure before sleeping may affect the body’s natural sleep cycle.

Blue light from phones, laptops and televisions may make it harder for the brain to relax properly before sleep. This can affect how refreshed a person feels the next morning.

Stress And Mental Exhaustion

Stress is another major reason experts often talk about. Work pressure, overthinking, anxiety and mental exhaustion can all affect sleep quality.

Sometimes the body may be resting physically, but the mind remains active throughout the night, making people wake up feeling tired even after long hours of sleep.

Dehydration And Poor Eating Habits

Health experts say dehydration may also contribute to fatigue and low energy levels. Eating very heavy meals late at night or having excessive caffeine before bed can also disturb sleep.

In some cases, nutritional deficiencies like low Vitamin B12, iron or Vitamin D levels may also make people feel constantly tired.

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Oversleeping Can Also Cause Tiredness

Surprisingly, sleeping too much may sometimes leave people feeling even more sluggish. Experts say irregular sleep schedules and oversleeping can disturb the body clock and affect energy levels.

Sleep Disorders Should Not Be Ignored

Doctors also say that persistent tiredness may sometimes be linked to sleep disorders like insomnia or sleep apnea. If someone regularly feels exhausted despite proper sleep, medical advice may be important.

Small Habits Can Improve Sleep

Experts often recommend maintaining a fixed sleep schedule, reducing screen time before bed, staying hydrated and creating a calm sleeping environment.

While feeling tired occasionally is normal, constantly waking up exhausted may be the body’s way of signalling that something needs attention.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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