The quality of your sleep might be poor due to factors like stress, screen time, or an uncomfortable environment. This can prevent your body from getting the deep, uninterrupted rest it needs.
Feeling Tired After 8 Hours Of Sleep All Night? These Habits Could Be The Reason
Sleeping for 8 hours but still waking up tired? Experts say stress, poor sleep quality, screen time and unhealthy habits may be affecting your energy levels more than you realise.
- Poor sleep quality, not just duration, causes tiredness.
- Screen time, stress, and dehydration impact sleep.
- Nutritional deficiencies and oversleeping also contribute.
- Persistent tiredness may signal sleep disorders.
Have you ever slept for a full 7 to 8 hours and still woken up feeling tired, lazy or completely drained? You are definitely not alone. Many people today complain about feeling exhausted even after getting what looks like 'enough sleep.'
Experts say the problem is not always about how long you sleep - sometimes, it is about the quality of sleep your body is getting. From stress and screen time to dehydration and poor sleep habits, several factors may leave a person feeling tired even after spending hours in bed.
ALSO READ: Why PCOS Or PMOS Cases Are Increasing In Young Women?
Poor Sleep Quality May Be The Reason
Doctors say uninterrupted and deep sleep is extremely important for the body to feel rested. Even if someone sleeps for 8 hours, disturbed sleep during the night can affect energy levels the next morning.
Noise, stress, frequent waking up or sleeping in an uncomfortable environment may reduce sleep quality without people even realising it.
Screen Time Before Bed Can Affect Sleep
Scrolling through phones late at night has become a common habit for many people today. However, experts say excessive screen exposure before sleeping may affect the body’s natural sleep cycle.
Blue light from phones, laptops and televisions may make it harder for the brain to relax properly before sleep. This can affect how refreshed a person feels the next morning.
Stress And Mental Exhaustion
Stress is another major reason experts often talk about. Work pressure, overthinking, anxiety and mental exhaustion can all affect sleep quality.
Sometimes the body may be resting physically, but the mind remains active throughout the night, making people wake up feeling tired even after long hours of sleep.
Dehydration And Poor Eating Habits
Health experts say dehydration may also contribute to fatigue and low energy levels. Eating very heavy meals late at night or having excessive caffeine before bed can also disturb sleep.
In some cases, nutritional deficiencies like low Vitamin B12, iron or Vitamin D levels may also make people feel constantly tired.
ALSO READ | 6 Summer Health Tips: Foods You Should Avoid During Hot Weather
Oversleeping Can Also Cause Tiredness
Surprisingly, sleeping too much may sometimes leave people feeling even more sluggish. Experts say irregular sleep schedules and oversleeping can disturb the body clock and affect energy levels.
Sleep Disorders Should Not Be Ignored
Doctors also say that persistent tiredness may sometimes be linked to sleep disorders like insomnia or sleep apnea. If someone regularly feels exhausted despite proper sleep, medical advice may be important.
Small Habits Can Improve Sleep
Experts often recommend maintaining a fixed sleep schedule, reducing screen time before bed, staying hydrated and creating a calm sleeping environment.
While feeling tired occasionally is normal, constantly waking up exhausted may be the body’s way of signalling that something needs attention.
[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]
Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )
Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator
Before You Go
Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered
Frequently Asked Questions
Why might I feel tired even after sleeping 7-8 hours?
How does screen time before bed affect sleep quality?
Blue light from devices like phones and laptops can interfere with your body's natural sleep cycle. This makes it harder for your brain to relax, potentially leaving you feeling less refreshed.
Can stress cause tiredness even with enough sleep?
Yes, mental exhaustion and anxiety can keep your mind active at night. Even if your body is resting physically, a busy mind can lead to waking up feeling tired.
Are there any dietary factors that can contribute to feeling tired?
Dehydration, heavy late-night meals, and excessive caffeine before bed can disturb sleep. Nutritional deficiencies, like low Vitamin B12, can also cause persistent fatigue.
Can sleeping too much make me feel tired?
Surprisingly, yes. Oversleeping or having irregular sleep schedules can disrupt your body clock and negatively impact your energy levels.