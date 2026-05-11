Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResult#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthTyphoid Recovery Diet: 7 Foods That Restore Strength And Improve Health

Typhoid Recovery Diet: 7 Foods That Restore Strength And Improve Health

Recovering from typhoid requires proper nutrition along with medication. This piece highlights eight healthy foods, including curd, khichdi and coconut water, that help improve digestion.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 11 May 2026 10:26 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Light, easily digestible foods support faster recovery after typhoid.
  • Steamed vegetables, curd, and coconut water aid digestion and immunity.
  • Moong dal soup, khichdi provide gentle nourishment and protein.
  • Fresh fruit juices and bananas replenish energy and electrolytes.

Recovering from typhoid is not only about medicines, but also about eating the right food. A healthy and light diet can help the body regain strength, improve digestion and boost immunity after the illness. Many people suffer from weakness and low energy even after recovering from typhoid, making nutrition an important part of healing. This piece highlights eight foods that can help patients recover faster and feel stronger naturally. 

8 Foods To Eat After Typhoid For Faster Recovery

1. Steamed Vegetables

Pinterest
Pinterest

 Soft and easily digestible foods are the best choice during recovery because they do not put pressure on the stomach.  As per experts steamed vegetables are highly beneficial as they are soft and vitamin-rich, helping in strengthening immunity without stressing the digestive system. 

2. Curd

Pinterest
Pinterest

Doctors also suggest curd as an important food after typhoid. Curd is descibed as probiotic-rich, which helps in restoring healthy bacteria in the digestive system and boosting immunity. Since antibiotics used during typhoid treatment may affect gut health, curd can help the body recover faster. 

3. Coconut Water

Pinterest
Pinterest

Hydration is another major factor during recovery. Coconut water acts as a nature’s electrolyte drink that helps in rehydration and supports quicker healing. Fever and weakness often lead to dehydration, making fluids very important after the illness. 

ALSO READ | ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Hema Malini, Ayushmann Khurrana And More Keep It Stylish In Breezy Fits

4. Moong Daal Soup

Pinterest
Pinterest

 Moong dal soup is a healthy option because it is rich in protein and provides gentle nourishment. Protein helps the body regain lost strength and repair tissues weakened during the infection. 

5. Homemade Fruit Juices

Pinterest
Pinterest

Fresh homemade fruit juices should be also included in the list. These juices provide vitamins and antioxidants that help revive immunity after illness. However, the juices should be fresh and pulp-free so they remain easy to digest. 

6. Khichdi

Pinterest
Pinterest

Traditional Indian food khichdi is an another ideal meal for recovery. Light rice-and-dal preparation soothes the gut while supplying nutrients and protein needed for healing.

ALSO READ | Spending Too Much Time On Screens? Follow These Healthy Habits That Can Help Reduce Strain

7. Bananas

Pinterest
Pinterest

Bananas are also recommended because they are gentle on the stomach and help restore energy and electrolytes quickly. 

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Before You Go

Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is diet important for typhoid recovery?

A healthy and light diet helps the body regain strength, improve digestion, and boost immunity after typhoid. It aids in faster healing and regaining energy.

What are the benefits of steamed vegetables after typhoid?

Steamed vegetables are soft, easily digestible, and rich in vitamins. They strengthen immunity without stressing the digestive system.

How does curd aid in typhoid recovery?

Curd is probiotic-rich, helping restore healthy gut bacteria affected by antibiotics. This boosts immunity and supports faster recovery.

Why is coconut water recommended after typhoid?

Coconut water is a natural electrolyte drink that aids in rehydration. It helps combat dehydration caused by fever and weakness.

What makes moong dal soup a good choice for recovery?

Moong dal soup is rich in protein, which helps the body regain strength and repair tissues. It provides gentle nourishment during recovery.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 11 May 2026 10:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Immunity Boost Nutrition Healthy Diet Digestive Health Health News Typhoid Recovery Recovery Foods
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Health
Typhoid Recovery Diet: 7 Foods That Restore Strength And Improve Health
Typhoid Recovery Diet: 7 Foods That Restore Strength And Improve Health
Health
Spending Too Much Time On Screens? Follow These Healthy Habits That Can Help Reduce Strain
Spending Too Much Time On Screens? Follow These Healthy Habits That Can Help Reduce Strain
Health
Can Hantavirus Spread Like COVID-19? Here’s The Key Difference Everyone Should Know About
Can Hantavirus Spread Like COVID-19? Here’s The Key Difference Everyone Should Know About
Health
World Belly Dance Day 2026: From Better Posture To Stress Relief, Here's How This Dance Form Benefits Your Body
World Belly Dance Day 2026: From Better Posture To Stress Relief, Here's How This Dance Form Benefits Your Body
Advertisement

Videos

BIG BREAKING: Sensex Opens With Sharp 850-Point Fall
BIG UPDATE: Late-Night Clash Escalates Into Large-Scale Property Damage In Pune
BIG BREAKING: Severe Road Accident Reported In Canada As Car-Bike Collision Shocks City
TOP STORY: Watchman Stabbed To Death Near Police Station Gate In Nawada
BIG BREAKING: Narendra Modi Issues Detailed Action Plan Amid Global Energy Crisis
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Annie Sharma
Annie Sharma
OPINION | Is Your Mother's Day Gift Secretly Telling Her To Stay In The Kitchen?
Opinion
Embed widget