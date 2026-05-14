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HomeHealthPrateek Yadav Death: How Deadly Is A Lung Blood Clot? The Fatal Lung Condition Behind His Passing

Prateek Yadav Death: How Deadly Is A Lung Blood Clot? The Fatal Lung Condition Behind His Passing

Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, died at 38 in Lucknow due to a reported lung blood clot. Know how pulmonary embolism can be fatal, its symptoms and risks.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 14 May 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, died May 13.
  • He was 38, battling a serious lung illness.
  • Doctors declared him dead at Civil Hospital, Lucknow.
  • Pulmonary embolism, a lung blood clot, was diagnosed.

Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away on the morning of May 13, 2026, in Lucknow. He was 38 years old. Family members rushed him to the Civil Hospital around 6:15 AM, where doctors declared him dead. At the time, his wife and BJP leader Aparna Yadav was not present. Prateek was also the stepbrother of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

A Long-Term Illness

According to reports, Prateek Yadav had been suffering from a serious lung-related illness for a long time. He was undergoing treatment for a blood clot in his lungs. On Wednesday morning, his condition suddenly worsened, and he stopped responding. His family immediately took him to the hospital, but it was too late. His sudden demise has left many shocked.

ALSO READ | Prateek Yadav Was Reportedly Suffering From Pulmonary Embolism: Know About This Cardiovascular Condition

How Dangerous Is Blood Clot In The Lungs?

According to health organisation Mayo Clinic, a blood clot in the lungs is considered extremely dangerous. Medically, this condition is known as pulmonary embolism. It occurs when a blood clot formed in the body travels to the lungs and blocks the arteries, disrupting normal blood flow.

ALSO READ | Scientists Discover Hidden 'Fat Switch' That Burns Calories And May Build Stronger Bones

In most cases, the clot originates in the deep veins of the legs and then travels to the lungs. This condition is called deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

Symptoms And Risks

When blood and oxygen flow to the lungs is blocked, it leads to breathing difficulties. Patients may experience:

  • Sudden shortness of breath
  • Chest pain
  • Dizziness or fainting
  • Coughing, sometimes with blood

Doctors warn that this condition can be fatal, as the affected part of the lungs gradually stops functioning, preventing sufficient oxygen from reaching the rest of the body.

How Pulmonary Embolism Is Treated

According to the American Lung Association, timely treatment can be life-saving. Medical care focuses on preventing the clot from growing and stopping new clots from forming.

People at higher risk include those who:

  • Sit for long periods
  • Have vein-related conditions
  • Are overweight
  • Smoke
  • Have pre-existing heart or lung diseases

Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial in preventing fatal outcomes.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did Prateek Yadav pass away?

Prateek Yadav passed away on the morning of May 13, 2026, in Lucknow. He was 38 years old.

What was the cause of Prateek Yadav's death?

Prateek Yadav was suffering from a long-term lung-related illness, specifically a blood clot in his lungs, also known as pulmonary embolism.

What is pulmonary embolism?

Pulmonary embolism is a dangerous condition where a blood clot travels to the lungs and blocks arteries, disrupting blood flow. It often originates from deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in the legs.

What are the symptoms of a blood clot in the lungs?

Symptoms can include sudden shortness of breath, chest pain, dizziness or fainting, and coughing, sometimes with blood. The condition can be fatal.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Prateek Yadav Mulayam Singh Yadav AKhilesh Yadav Pulmonary Embolism
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