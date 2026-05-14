Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, died May 13.

He was 38, battling a serious lung illness.

Doctors declared him dead at Civil Hospital, Lucknow.

Pulmonary embolism, a lung blood clot, was diagnosed.

Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away on the morning of May 13, 2026, in Lucknow. He was 38 years old. Family members rushed him to the Civil Hospital around 6:15 AM, where doctors declared him dead. At the time, his wife and BJP leader Aparna Yadav was not present. Prateek was also the stepbrother of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

A Long-Term Illness

According to reports, Prateek Yadav had been suffering from a serious lung-related illness for a long time. He was undergoing treatment for a blood clot in his lungs. On Wednesday morning, his condition suddenly worsened, and he stopped responding. His family immediately took him to the hospital, but it was too late. His sudden demise has left many shocked.

ALSO READ | Prateek Yadav Was Reportedly Suffering From Pulmonary Embolism: Know About This Cardiovascular Condition

How Dangerous Is Blood Clot In The Lungs?

According to health organisation Mayo Clinic, a blood clot in the lungs is considered extremely dangerous. Medically, this condition is known as pulmonary embolism. It occurs when a blood clot formed in the body travels to the lungs and blocks the arteries, disrupting normal blood flow.

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In most cases, the clot originates in the deep veins of the legs and then travels to the lungs. This condition is called deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

Symptoms And Risks

When blood and oxygen flow to the lungs is blocked, it leads to breathing difficulties. Patients may experience:

Sudden shortness of breath

Chest pain

Dizziness or fainting

Coughing, sometimes with blood

Doctors warn that this condition can be fatal, as the affected part of the lungs gradually stops functioning, preventing sufficient oxygen from reaching the rest of the body.

How Pulmonary Embolism Is Treated

According to the American Lung Association, timely treatment can be life-saving. Medical care focuses on preventing the clot from growing and stopping new clots from forming.

People at higher risk include those who:

Sit for long periods

Have vein-related conditions

Are overweight

Smoke

Have pre-existing heart or lung diseases

Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial in preventing fatal outcomes.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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