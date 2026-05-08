The Wordle answer for May 8 is UMBRA. It refers to the darkest inner part of a shadow.
Wordle Answer Today (May 8): Stuck On Puzzle #1784? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle answer for May 8 is here. Check today’s clues, hints, and word meanings to solve the puzzle and keep your streak alive.
- Wordle's May 8 puzzle featured a less common word.
- Hints included shadow's darkest part, starting U, ending A.
- The five-letter word answer is 'UMBRA', meaning darkest shadow.
Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Friday, May 8, with another exciting puzzle that made many stop and think. The famous five-letter word game continues to challenge players every single day. Some enjoy solving it as quickly as possible, while others focus on keeping their winning streak alive.
Today’s puzzle felt a little tricky because the word was not something people use every day. The clues pointed players in the right direction, but many still had to think carefully before making their final guess. If you’re still stuck, don’t worry, we’ve got the answer and its meaning below.
How To Play Wordle
Wordle may look easy at first, but it takes smart guesses and patience. Players get six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour and give helpful clues:
- Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.
- Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
- Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.
By using these clues wisely, players can remove wrong letters and move closer to the answer. This simple but clever idea is why millions of people love playing Wordle every day.
Hints That Helped Crack The May 8 Puzzle
Here are the clues that helped players today:
- The darkest part of a shadow.
- The word begins with U.
- It ends with A.
- The word contains 2 vowels.
- All five letters are unique.
- Using “moral” as a starter reveals three yellow letters.
These hints gave players enough direction without making the answer too easy.
Wordle Answer Today (May 8)
The answer to today’s Wordle is: UMBRA.
The word “umbra” means the darkest inner part of a shadow. This word is often used in space and astronomy. For example, during an eclipse, the darkest part of the shadow is called the umbra.
Congrats if you guessed it correctly! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another chance to play and keep your streak going.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Wordle answer for May 8?
What are the hints for the May 8 Wordle puzzle?
The hints for the May 8 puzzle were: it means the darkest part of a shadow, starts with U, ends with A, has two vowels, and all letters are unique.
How do the tile colors work in Wordle?
Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right spot. Yellow tiles mean the letter is correct but in the wrong spot. Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.
What does the word UMBRA mean?
UMBRA means the darkest inner part of a shadow. It is commonly used in astronomy, such as during eclipses.