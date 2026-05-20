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HomeNewsIndia‘No Drug Evidence Found’: Bhopal Police Reject Claims In Twisha Sharma Death Case

‘No Drug Evidence Found’: Bhopal Police Reject Claims In Twisha Sharma Death Case

Twisha Sharma case: Bhopal Police said no drug evidence was found in Twisha Sharma’s death case, rejecting allegations made by her mother-in-law.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 20 May 2026 08:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police deny drug abuse claims regarding Twisha Sharma's death.
  • Investigation suggests suicide, contradicting murder allegations from family.
  • Dowry harassment probe names husband and mother-in-law.
  • Family disputes allegations, seeks second autopsy for clarity.

Twisha Sharma case: Bhopal Police have dismissed allegations that 31-year-old Twisha Sharma was involved in drug abuse, stating that no evidence of narcotics consumption was found during the investigation into her death. Authorities also reiterated that medical findings point towards suicide rather than murder, even as the deceased woman’s family continues to allege dowry harassment by her in-laws. Twisha, a resident of Noida who had been living with her husband in Bhopal, was found hanging at her marital home on May 12. Since her death, accusations and counterclaims from both families have intensified public attention on the case.

Police Contradict Mother-In-Law’s Claims

The controversy escalated after Twisha’s mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired judge, publicly claimed that the young woman was addicted to marijuana and had distanced herself from her family.

However, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar rejected those allegations, saying the investigation uncovered no proof of drug use.

“Based on the post-mortem and other evidence collected so far, this is a case of suicide and not murder,” he said, while explaining that the post-mortem report indicated “anti-mortem hanging.”

Police officials said the forensic examination did not support any claims related to substance abuse, directly contradicting the statements made by Giribala Singh.

Family Calls Allegations ‘Bogus’

Twisha’s relatives have strongly objected to the accusations levelled against her character. Her cousin, Naina Sharma, dismissed the claims as an attempt to divert attention from the core allegations of mental harassment and dowry pressure.

Speaking to India Today TV, Naina described Twisha as “a pure soul” and insisted she neither consumed drugs nor suffered from schizophrenia.

She also underlined the importance of normalizing mental health treatment, arguing that seeking therapy should not be used to stigmatize individuals. According to the family, the allegations made by the in-laws were “vague and bogus.”

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Dowry Harassment Probe Underway

Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law Giribala Singh have both been named in the case registered under sections related to dowry death and harassment.

While Giribala Singh has publicly defended herself, Samarth Singh has reportedly been absconding since the incident. Police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

To strengthen the investigation, authorities have formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine all aspects of the case, including allegations of harassment and the circumstances leading to Twisha’s death.

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Family Demands Second Autopsy

Twisha’s family has also raised concerns over delays in filing the FIR and demanded a second post-mortem examination.

Police clarified that approval for another autopsy can only be granted through the court. Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said the family’s application had nevertheless been added to the case diary to ensure transparency during the probe.

Before You Go

Breaking: Model Tusha Sharma Death Mystery Deepens After Shocking Claims by Mother-in-Law

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Twisha Sharma's death involve drug abuse allegations?

Bhopal Police have dismissed allegations of drug abuse against Twisha Sharma, stating no evidence of narcotics consumption was found during their investigation.

What is the police's current finding regarding Twisha Sharma's death?

Authorities have stated that medical findings point towards suicide rather than murder, based on the post-mortem report indicating 'anti-mortem hanging'.

What are the allegations against Twisha Sharma's husband and mother-in-law?

Twisha's husband and mother-in-law have been named in a case related to dowry death and harassment. The husband is reportedly absconding.

Has Twisha Sharma's family requested a second autopsy?

Yes, Twisha's family has requested a second post-mortem examination. Police clarified that court approval is required for this.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 08:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bhopal Dowry Harassment CRime News Twisha Sharma
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