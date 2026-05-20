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HomeNewsWorldUS Senate Advances Bill To Restrict Trump’s Iran War Powers As 4 Republicans Defy Party Line

US Senate Advances Bill To Restrict Trump’s Iran War Powers As 4 Republicans Defy Party Line

The US Senate advanced a resolution challenging Donald Trump’s Iran military operations, exposing growing Republican divisions over the war.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 20 May 2026 09:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Senate advances war powers resolution against Iran conflict.
  • Four Republicans broke ranks, supporting congressional oversight.
  • Democrats see eroding GOP unity on Trump's policy.
  • Resolution faces hurdles in House and presidential veto.

The U.S. Senate on May 19 moved forward with a war powers resolution seeking to curb President Donald Trump’s military operations in Iran unless Congress formally authorizes the campaign. The proposal cleared a key procedural hurdle in a closely contested 50–47 vote, marking the first successful advance of the measure after multiple failed attempts since fighting began earlier this year. The vote highlighted growing unease within sections of the Republican Party over the administration’s handling of the conflict, with four GOP senators joining Democrats in backing the resolution.

Republican Senators Break Ranks

Among the Republicans supporting the measure was Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, whose decision drew attention because he had previously opposed similar efforts. Cassidy recently lost his Republican primary to a candidate endorsed by Trump.

Explaining his stance, Cassidy said concerns over transparency influenced his vote. Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul and Susan Collins also voted in favour of the resolution, maintaining positions they had taken during earlier debates on the issue, as per reports.

On the Democratic side, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman was the lone member of his party to oppose the proposal.

ALSO READ: Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Another Big Hit’ Hours After Tehran Threatens ‘New Tools And Methods’

Democrats Target Trump’s War Strategy

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described the outcome as a sign of weakening Republican unity around Trump’s military approach toward Iran.

The resolution was introduced by Virginia Senator Tim Kaine under the framework of the 1973 War Powers Act. The law was enacted to limit a president’s ability to engage in prolonged military action without congressional consent.

Under the legislation, a president can conduct military operations for up to 60 days before seeking formal authorization or an extension from Congress.

ALSO READ: Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin To Hold High-Stakes Beijing Summit Today After Trump's Visit

Uncertain Road Ahead For Resolution

Despite the Senate breakthrough, the measure still faces major political hurdles before becoming law. The Republican-controlled House of Representatives remains a difficult battleground for supporters of the resolution, and Trump is widely expected to veto the proposal if it reaches his desk.

Even so, the vote exposed visible fractures within the GOP over the administration’s Iran policy and intensified debate over the scope of presidential war powers.

Lawmakers backing the resolution argue that the current military engagement lacks a clearly defined strategy and could draw the United States into a prolonged conflict without congressional approval.

The Senate vote is expected to fuel further discussions in Washington over executive authority, military accountability, and America’s long-term role in the Middle East.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the U.S. Senate's action regarding President Trump's military operations in Iran?

The U.S. Senate advanced a war powers resolution to curb President Trump's military operations in Iran unless Congress formally authorizes the campaign. This marks the first successful advance of the measure after previous attempts.

Why did some Republican Senators vote in favor of the war powers resolution?

Some Republican Senators, like Bill Cassidy, cited concerns over transparency and being kept in the dark about military operations. Others, like Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul, and Susan Collins, maintained previous stances.

What is the purpose of the War Powers Act under which the resolution was introduced?

The 1973 War Powers Act aims to limit a president's ability to engage in prolonged military action without congressional consent. It allows military operations for up to 60 days before seeking formal authorization.

What are the potential challenges facing the war powers resolution?

The resolution faces hurdles in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. President Trump is also widely expected to veto the proposal if it reaches his desk.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 09:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
US Senate Donald Trump Iran US Politics US Iran War
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