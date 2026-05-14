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HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (May 14): Puzzle #1790 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (May 14): Puzzle #1790 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for May 14 is here. Check today’s clues, hints, and word meanings to solve the puzzle and protect your streak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 14 May 2026 10:26 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wordle players faced a tricky five-letter word puzzle on May 14.
  • Hints included: starting with W, ending with R, two unique vowels.
  • The answer to the May 14 Wordle puzzle was 'WAVER'.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Thursday, May 14, with another fun and tricky puzzle. The popular five-letter word game continues to test players every day with smart clues and surprising answers. Some people play to challenge their minds, while others are focused on keeping their winning streak alive.

Today’s puzzle looked simple, but the hint made many players stop and think. If you’re still trying to solve it, don’t worry, we’ve got the answer and meaning waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy, but it takes smart thinking and patience. Players get six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour and give clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues carefully, players can remove wrong letters and move closer to the answer. That’s what makes Wordle fun and addictive for millions of players worldwide.

Hints That Helped Crack the May 14 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

  • To hesitate.
  • The word begins with W.
  • It ends with R.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “verse” as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These hints gave players a fair chance to solve the puzzle without spoiling the answer too early.

Wordle Answer Today (May 14)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: WAVER.

The word “waver” means to feel unsure or hesitate before making a decision. For example, someone may waver before saying yes or no to something important. It can also mean changing your mind because you are not fully sure.

Congrats if you guessed it right! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another puzzle and another chance to keep your streak alive.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the answer to today's Wordle puzzle on May 14th?

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is WAVER. This word means to hesitate or feel unsure before making a decision.

How do the color tiles in Wordle provide clues?

Green tiles indicate a correct letter in the correct place. Yellow tiles show a correct letter but in the wrong position. Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

What are some hints for the May 14th Wordle puzzle?

The word begins with W and ends with R, has two vowels, and all five letters are unique. The hint 'to hesitate' is also provided.

What does the word 'waver' mean?

Waver means to feel unsure or hesitate before making a decision. It can also refer to changing your mind due to uncertainty.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 10:26 AM (IST)
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Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY Wordle Answer Today
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