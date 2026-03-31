Wordle Answer Today (March 31): Puzzle #1746 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution

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Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Tuesday, March 31, with another fun yet tricky puzzle that had many people thinking hard. The five-letter guessing game continues to be a daily habit for millions, testing both smart thinking and word skills. Some players enjoy solving it quickly, while others focus on keeping their winning streak safe.

Today’s puzzle had a slightly tricky twist, with hints pointing toward something found in nature. While some players got it fast, others needed a bit more help. If you’re still unsure, don’t worry, the answer and its meaning are right below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy at first, but it needs patience and logic. Players have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, tiles change colour to guide you:

Green tiles: correct letter in the right place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these clues wisely, players can remove wrong guesses and slowly reach the correct answer. This simple but smart system is what makes Wordle so fun and addictive.

Hints That Helped Crack The March 31 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

A stinky, waterlogged biome.

The word begins with S.

It ends with P.

The word has just 1 vowel.

All five letters are unique.

Using “lamps” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints made it easier for players to narrow down the answer without giving it away too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (March 31)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: SWAMP.

A swamp is a wet, muddy area filled with water and plants. It often has a strong smell and can be difficult to walk through. Swamps can also be dangerous, but they are important for nature. Some swamps even help preserve plants and animals for a very long time, making them useful for scientific study.

Congrats if you guessed it correctly! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another puzzle and another chance to win.