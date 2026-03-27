The Wordle answer for March 27th is IVORY. It's a five-letter word that refers to a material from animal teeth and tusks.
Wordle Answer Today (March 27): Puzzle #1742 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle answer for March 27 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and meaning explained in simple words to help you keep your streak alive.
Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were welcomed this Friday, March 27, with another fun and slightly tricky puzzle that got everyone thinking. The five-letter word game, loved by millions, continues to test how well you can guess words using logic and clues. Some people enjoy solving it fast, while others just want to keep their winning streak going strong.
Today’s puzzle had a slightly unusual hint, which made players think a bit more than usual. If you are still confused, don’t worry, we have the full answer and meaning below.
How To Play Wordle
Wordle is simple to understand but needs smart thinking. You get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the game gives you hints using colours:
- Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.
- Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
- Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.
By using these hints properly, you can remove wrong guesses and slowly reach the right answer. That’s what makes Wordle so fun and addictive.
Hints That Helped Crack The March 27 Puzzle
Here are the clues given for today’s puzzle:
- Smooth, pale, and frowned upon nowadays.
- The word begins with I.
- It ends with Y.
- The word has 2 vowels.
- All five letters are unique.
- Using “robin” as a starter reveals three yellow letters.
These hints helped players move closer to the answer step by step.
Wordle Answer Today (March 27)
The solution to today’s Wordle is: IVORY.
Ivory is the material found in the teeth and tusks of animals like elephants, walrus, and whales. It has a soft white or creamy colour, like piano keys. In the past, people used ivory a lot, but today it is restricted because it harms animals and raises serious ethical concerns.
Well done if you guessed it right! If not, no problem, you can try again tomorrow and keep your streak going.
Related Video
News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Wordle answer for March 27th?
What were the hints for the March 27th Wordle puzzle?
The hints included that the word is smooth, pale, frowned upon, starts with 'I', ends with 'Y', has two vowels, and all letters are unique.
What is the definition of IVORY?
Ivory is the material from animal teeth and tusks, typically white or cream-colored. It's often associated with things like piano keys and has ethical concerns surrounding its use today.