Wordle Answer Today (March 27): Puzzle #1742 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

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Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were welcomed this Friday, March 27, with another fun and slightly tricky puzzle that got everyone thinking. The five-letter word game, loved by millions, continues to test how well you can guess words using logic and clues. Some people enjoy solving it fast, while others just want to keep their winning streak going strong.

Today’s puzzle had a slightly unusual hint, which made players think a bit more than usual. If you are still confused, don’t worry, we have the full answer and meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is simple to understand but needs smart thinking. You get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the game gives you hints using colours:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these hints properly, you can remove wrong guesses and slowly reach the right answer. That’s what makes Wordle so fun and addictive.

Hints That Helped Crack The March 27 Puzzle

Here are the clues given for today’s puzzle:

Smooth, pale, and frowned upon nowadays.

The word begins with I.

It ends with Y.

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “robin” as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These hints helped players move closer to the answer step by step.

Wordle Answer Today (March 27)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: IVORY.

Ivory is the material found in the teeth and tusks of animals like elephants, walrus, and whales. It has a soft white or creamy colour, like piano keys. In the past, people used ivory a lot, but today it is restricted because it harms animals and raises serious ethical concerns.

Well done if you guessed it right! If not, no problem, you can try again tomorrow and keep your streak going.