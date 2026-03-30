Wordle Answer Today (March 30): Puzzle #1745 Made You Go Bonkers? Check Hints, & Solution

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Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Monday, March 30, with another fun and tricky puzzle that got everyone thinking. The popular five-letter game continues to be a daily habit for many people around the world. Some play for fun, while others are focused on keeping their winning streak safe.

Today’s puzzle had a slightly space-themed twist, and the hints gave players a fair idea of the answer. Still, it wasn’t too easy for everyone. If you’re still confused, don’t worry, the answer and meaning are right below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is simple to understand but needs smart thinking. Players get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to guide you:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues carefully, players can remove wrong options and slowly reach the right answer. This mix of fun and logic is what makes Wordle so exciting every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The March 30 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

Halley has one.

The word begins with C.

It ends with T.

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “stone” as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These hints pointed players in the right direction without giving away the answer too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (March 30)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: COMET.

A comet is a space object made of ice, dust, rock, and gas. It moves around the sun and can sometimes be seen from Earth. When it gets close to the sun, it forms a bright, glowing tail, which makes it look beautiful in the night sky.

Congrats if you guessed it right! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow’s puzzle will give you another chance to play and keep your streak going.