Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (March 30): Puzzle #1745 Made You Go Bonkers? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (March 30): Puzzle #1745 Made You Go Bonkers? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for March 30 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your winning streak going strong.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 10:04 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Monday, March 30, with another fun and tricky puzzle that got everyone thinking. The popular five-letter game continues to be a daily habit for many people around the world. Some play for fun, while others are focused on keeping their winning streak safe.

Today’s puzzle had a slightly space-themed twist, and the hints gave players a fair idea of the answer. Still, it wasn’t too easy for everyone. If you’re still confused, don’t worry, the answer and meaning are right below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is simple to understand but needs smart thinking. Players get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to guide you:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues carefully, players can remove wrong options and slowly reach the right answer. This mix of fun and logic is what makes Wordle so exciting every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The March 30 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

  • Halley has one.
  • The word begins with C.
  • It ends with T.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “stone” as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These hints pointed players in the right direction without giving away the answer too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (March 30)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: COMET.

A comet is a space object made of ice, dust, rock, and gas. It moves around the sun and can sometimes be seen from Earth. When it gets close to the sun, it forms a bright, glowing tail, which makes it look beautiful in the night sky.

Congrats if you guessed it right! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow’s puzzle will give you another chance to play and keep your streak going.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Wordle answer for March 30th?

The Wordle answer for March 30th is COMET. It is a space object made of ice, dust, rock, and gas.

How do the colored tiles work in Wordle?

Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place. Yellow tiles mean the letter is correct but in the wrong place. Grey tiles indicate the letter is not in the word at all.

What is a comet?

A comet is a space object made of ice, dust, rock, and gas that moves around the sun. It can form a bright tail when it gets close to the sun.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 30 Mar 2026 10:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (March 30): Puzzle #1745 Made You Go Bonkers? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (March 30): Puzzle #1745 Made You Go Bonkers? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (March 30): Want Skins, Loot, & Bundles, For Free? Check This
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (March 30): Want Skins, Loot, & Bundles, For Free? Check This
Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (March 27): Puzzle #1019 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (March 27): Puzzle #1019 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (March 27): Puzzle #1742 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (March 27): Puzzle #1742 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
Advertisement

Videos

Anti-War Wave: Iran Strikes Dimona as Global Protests Surge Against Escalating War
Tactical Shift: Trump Faces Tough Choices as War Pressure Mounts, US Signals Ground Offensive
War Alert: Israel Strikes Tehran as US Deploys USS Tripoli, War Enters Critical Phase
Breaking News: Middle East War Escalates Around Nuclear Targets, Global Concerns Rise
Alliance Strain: US–Israel Rift Debate Grows Amid Claims of Miscalculation in Iran War
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | America's Fickle Friendship: Why Strategic Autonomy Is India's Only Shield
Opinion
Embed widget