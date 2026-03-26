Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (March 26): Puzzle #1741 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (March 26): Puzzle #1741 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for March 26 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and meaning in simple words to help you solve the puzzle easily.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up this Thursday, March 26, to another fun and tricky puzzle that got everyone thinking. The five-letter word game, loved by people all over the world, keeps testing how well you can guess words using logic and clues. Some people try to solve it in one go, while others just want to keep their winning streak safe.

Today’s puzzle was a bit thoughtful, with hints pointing toward something that fits just right. If you are still unsure about the answer, don’t worry, we have the full solution and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy, but it needs smart thinking. You get six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour and give hints:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these hints carefully, you can remove wrong letters and move closer to the answer step by step. This simple idea is what makes Wordle fun and addictive.

Hints That Helped Crack The March 26 Puzzle

Here are the clues players used today:

  • Something suitable or appropriate for someone.
  • The word begins with B.
  • It ends with T.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “tiger” as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These hints helped players get closer to the answer without making it too easy.

Wordle Answer Today (March 26)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: BEFIT.

“Befit” means something that suits or matches a person or situation. For example, a crown full of gold and gems is befitting for a king. It is used when something feels just right for someone or something.

Nice job if you guessed it! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow will bring a new puzzle and another chance to try again.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Wordle answer for March 26?

The Wordle answer for March 26 is BEFIT. This word means something that suits or is appropriate for a person or situation.

How does Wordle provide hints to players?

Wordle uses colored tiles to give hints. Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place, yellow means the letter is correct but in the wrong place, and grey means the letter is not in the word.

What is the definition of 'befit'?

'Befit' means to be suitable or appropriate for someone or something. For example, a crown is befitting for a king.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 Mar 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (March 26): Puzzle #1741 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (March 26): Puzzle #1741 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (March 26): Here's How To Get Skins, Loot, & Bundles, For Free
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (March 26): Here's How To Get Skins, Loot, & Bundles, For Free
Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (March 25): Puzzle #1015 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (March 25): Puzzle #1015 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (March 25): Puzzle #1740 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (March 25): Puzzle #1740 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
Advertisement

Videos

War Update: Israel Strikes Iran’s Qazvin, War Enters Day 27 Amid Rising Tensions
Breaking News: Hezbollah Attacks Tel Aviv, US Base Hit in Iraq as War Enters Day 27
Breaking News: 26 Days of Middle East War – Trump Claims “Precious Gift” from Iran, Tehran Denies Talks
Breaking: Trump Claims “Precious Gift” from Iran Amid War, Tehran Rejects Peace Talks
Breaking: Iran Rejects Pakistan Mediation, Refuses Peace Talks Venue in Islamabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | West Bengal 2026: Cracks In Mamata’s Minority Fortress?
Opinion
Embed widget