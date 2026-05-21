Wordle Answer Today (May 21): Stuck At Puzzle #1797? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wordle players faced a challenging five-letter puzzle on May 21.

Clues included starting with 'A', ending with 'E'.

Today's Wordle answer was 'AGREE'.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players got another fun challenge this Thursday, May 21, as the daily five-letter puzzle returned with a fresh brain teaser. The popular game continues to keep millions of players hooked every day. Some enjoy solving the puzzle quickly, while others simply want to protect their winning streak.

Today’s Wordle was connected to something people do during conversations and discussions. The clues looked easy at first, but many players still had to think carefully before finding the answer. If you’re still stuck, don’t worry, we’ve got the answer and meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may seem like a simple game, but it needs logic and smart guessing. Players get six chances to figure out the hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour to give hints:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

Using these clues wisely helps players remove wrong guesses and move closer to the answer. That simple but clever idea is why Wordle has become so popular around the world.

Hints That Helped Crack The May 21 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received for today’s Wordle:

What Yes Men do.

The word begins with A.

It ends with E.

The word contains 3 vowels.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

Using “gamer” as a starter reveals three yellow letters and one green letter.

These clues helped many players narrow down the answer while still keeping the puzzle fun.

Wordle Answer Today (May 21)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: AGREE.

To “agree” with someone means to accept their idea, opinion, or suggestion. For example, if your friend suggests ordering pizza for dinner and you like the idea, you agree with them. People can agree on simple things like food choices or bigger things like plans and decisions.

Congrats if you guessed today’s word correctly! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another Wordle puzzle and another chance to continue your streak.