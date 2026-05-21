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HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (May 21): Stuck At Puzzle #1797? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (May 21): Stuck At Puzzle #1797? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for May 21 is here. Explore today’s hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your streak going.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 May 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wordle players faced a challenging five-letter puzzle on May 21.
  • Clues included starting with 'A', ending with 'E'.
  • Today's Wordle answer was 'AGREE'.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players got another fun challenge this Thursday, May 21, as the daily five-letter puzzle returned with a fresh brain teaser. The popular game continues to keep millions of players hooked every day. Some enjoy solving the puzzle quickly, while others simply want to protect their winning streak.

Today’s Wordle was connected to something people do during conversations and discussions. The clues looked easy at first, but many players still had to think carefully before finding the answer. If you’re still stuck, don’t worry, we’ve got the answer and meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may seem like a simple game, but it needs logic and smart guessing. Players get six chances to figure out the hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour to give hints:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

Using these clues wisely helps players remove wrong guesses and move closer to the answer. That simple but clever idea is why Wordle has become so popular around the world.

Hints That Helped Crack The May 21 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received for today’s Wordle:

  • What Yes Men do.
  • The word begins with A.
  • It ends with E.
  • The word contains 3 vowels.
  • There are 4 unique letters in the word.
  • Using “gamer” as a starter reveals three yellow letters and one green letter.

These clues helped many players narrow down the answer while still keeping the puzzle fun.

Wordle Answer Today (May 21)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: AGREE.

To “agree” with someone means to accept their idea, opinion, or suggestion. For example, if your friend suggests ordering pizza for dinner and you like the idea, you agree with them. People can agree on simple things like food choices or bigger things like plans and decisions.

Congrats if you guessed today’s word correctly! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another Wordle puzzle and another chance to continue your streak.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Wordle answer for Thursday, May 21?

The Wordle answer for Thursday, May 21 was AGREE. This word relates to accepting an idea or suggestion.

How does Wordle provide clues after each guess?

Wordle uses colored tiles to give hints. Green means the letter is correct and in the right spot, yellow means the letter is correct but in the wrong spot, and grey means the letter is not in the word.

What were the specific hints for the May 21 Wordle puzzle?

The hints included that the word describes what 'Yes Men' do, starts with 'A', ends with 'E', has 3 vowels, and 4 unique letters.

What does it mean to 'agree' with someone?

To agree means to accept someone's idea, opinion, or suggestion. This can apply to both simple and significant matters.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY Wordle Answer Today
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