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HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (March 25): Puzzle #1740 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (March 25): Puzzle #1740 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for March 25 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your winning streak going strong.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 11:55 AM (IST)

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Wednesday, March 25, with another fun puzzle that made many people stop and think. The five-letter game is loved all over the world and is now a daily habit for many. Some players enjoy solving it fast, while others focus on keeping their winning streak safe.

Today’s Wordle was slightly tricky but also very relatable. The clues were simple and pointed toward something we all gain over time. If you are still stuck, don’t worry, we have the hints, answer, and meaning ready below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy, but it needs smart thinking. You get six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to guide you:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter but wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these clues, you can remove wrong letters and slowly find the correct word. This mix of fun and thinking is what makes Wordle so popular.

Hints That Helped Crack The March 25 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

  • Experience improves this.
  • The word begins with W.
  • It ends with R.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “swirl” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These clues gave a good push without making it too easy.

Wordle Answer Today (March 25)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: WISER.

To be “wiser” means you learn from your life and become better at handling things. When you go through experiences, you understand more and make better choices next time. You can become wiser by learning, reading, or simply growing with time.

Nice work if you guessed it right! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another puzzle and another chance to win.

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About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
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Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
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