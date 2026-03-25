Wordle Answer Today (March 25): Puzzle #1740 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Wednesday, March 25, with another fun puzzle that made many people stop and think. The five-letter game is loved all over the world and is now a daily habit for many. Some players enjoy solving it fast, while others focus on keeping their winning streak safe.

Today’s Wordle was slightly tricky but also very relatable. The clues were simple and pointed toward something we all gain over time. If you are still stuck, don’t worry, we have the hints, answer, and meaning ready below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy, but it needs smart thinking. You get six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to guide you:

Green tiles: correct letter in the right place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter but wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these clues, you can remove wrong letters and slowly find the correct word. This mix of fun and thinking is what makes Wordle so popular.

Hints That Helped Crack The March 25 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

Experience improves this.

The word begins with W.

It ends with R.

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “swirl” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These clues gave a good push without making it too easy.

Wordle Answer Today (March 25)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: WISER.

To be “wiser” means you learn from your life and become better at handling things. When you go through experiences, you understand more and make better choices next time. You can become wiser by learning, reading, or simply growing with time.

Nice work if you guessed it right! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another puzzle and another chance to win.