Wordle Answer Today (March 24): Puzzle #1739 Blew Your Brain Out? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans were greeted this Tuesday, March 24, with another brain-teasing puzzle that got everyone thinking. The five-letter word game continues to be a daily habit for many players around the world. Some people love solving it quickly, while others enjoy the challenge of keeping their winning streak safe.

Today’s puzzle felt a bit thoughtful and serious, with hints pointing toward a word linked to deep thinking. If you’re still unsure about the answer, don’t worry, we’ve got everything explained below in a super simple way.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy, but it needs smart thinking. You get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour and give clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues properly, you can remove wrong guesses and slowly reach the correct answer. That’s why Wordle is both fun and a little tricky at the same time.

Hints That Helped Crack The March 24 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

To dwell on something moodily.

The word begins with B.

It ends with D.

The word has 2 vowels.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

Using “radio” as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These hints gave a strong idea of the answer without making it too easy.

Wordle Answer Today (March 24)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: BROOD.

“Brood” can mean thinking deeply about something, usually in a sad or worried way. For example, if someone keeps thinking about a problem again and again, they are brooding. It can also mean a group of baby birds, or when a bird sits on eggs to keep them warm.

Well done if you guessed it! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings a new puzzle and another chance to win.