Wordle Answer Today (March 20): Puzzle #1735 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

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Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up this Friday, March 20, to another fun and slightly tricky puzzle. The five-letter word game continues to be a daily habit for many people around the world. Some players try to solve it in the fewest tries, while others just want to keep their winning streak safe.

Today’s puzzle had a calm but clever hint. It pointed toward something rare and special that appears when you least expect it. If you are still thinking about the answer, don’t worry, everything you need is right below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look like an easy game, but it needs smart thinking. You get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the game gives you clues using colours:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these clues carefully, players can remove wrong options and slowly reach the correct answer. This simple but smart idea is what makes Wordle so fun every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The March 20 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

Where life appears when you least expect it.

The word begins with O.

It ends with S.

The word has 3 vowels.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

Using “noise” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints gave a strong idea without giving away the answer too easily.

Wordle Answer Today (March 20)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: OASIS.

An “oasis” is a small place full of life in the middle of a dry desert. It usually has water, which allows plants, animals, and people to survive there. It feels like a surprise spot of life where everything else around is dry and empty.

Well done if you got it right! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another new puzzle and another chance to win.