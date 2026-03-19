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Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up this Thursday, March 19, to another interesting puzzle that got everyone thinking. The popular five-letter word game continues to be a daily habit for many people around the world. Some players enjoy solving it quickly, while others focus on keeping their winning streak safe.

Today’s puzzle had a meaningful hint, which made players think a little deeper. If you are still trying to figure it out, don’t worry, the answer and its meaning are right below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy, but it needs smart thinking. Players get six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour and give clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these hints properly, players can remove wrong letters and slowly reach the correct answer. This mix of fun and logic is what makes Wordle so popular.

Hints That Helped Crack The March 19 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

A place to recover and rebuild.

The word begins with R.

It ends with B.

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “Earth” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints gave a strong direction without making it too easy.

Wordle Answer Today (March 19)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: REHAB.

A rehab, or rehabilitation centre, is a place where people go to recover. It can help someone heal from injuries or overcome problems like addiction. It is a space where people rebuild their strength and start fresh again.

Well done if you guessed it right! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow’s puzzle will give you another chance to play and improve your streak.