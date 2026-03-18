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HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (March 18): Puzzle #1733 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (March 18): Puzzle #1733 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for March 18 is here. See simple hints, clues, and meaning to solve today’s puzzle and keep your winning streak strong.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were welcomed this Wednesday, March 18, with another fun and slightly tricky puzzle that got everyone thinking. The five-letter daily game continues to test how quickly you can guess the right word. Some players enjoy solving it fast, while others just want to protect their winning streak.

Today’s Wordle had a simple idea but was still a bit confusing for many. The hints pointed toward something that means “more than enough.” If you’re still stuck, don’t worry, the answer and meaning are right below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy, but you need to think smart. Players get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, you see colours that help you understand:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles: letter is not in the word.

By using these clues properly, you can remove wrong guesses and slowly reach the right answer. That’s what makes Wordle so fun and addictive for people around the world.

Hints That Helped Crack The March 18 Puzzle

Here are the clues given for today’s Wordle:

  • Plentiful.
  • The word begins with A.
  • It ends with Y.
  • The word has 1 vowel.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “plant” as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These hints helped players get closer without giving away the answer too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (March 18)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: AMPLY.

“Amply” means more than enough or plentiful. It is used when something is available in a good amount, even a little extra. For example, you can say, “The proof amply supports the idea,” which means there is strong and more-than-enough evidence.

Well done if you guessed it right! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another puzzle and another chance to keep your streak going

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the answer to today's Wordle puzzle (March 18)?

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is AMPLY. It means more than enough or plentiful.

What were the hints for the March 18 Wordle puzzle?

The hints were that the word means 'plentiful', starts with 'A', ends with 'Y', has one vowel, and all letters are unique.

What does the Wordle answer 'amply' mean?

'Amply' means more than enough or plentiful. It describes something available in a good or extra amount.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
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