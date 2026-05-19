Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjabi singer Inder Kaur found dead in Neelo canal.

She was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint six days prior.

Family suspects a rejected suitor, now in Canada.

Police investigation into the murder is ongoing.

Punjabi singer Inder Kaur, also known as Yashinder Kaur, who was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint six days ago in Ludhiana, has been found dead. Her body was recovered from the Neelo canal, and family members later identified the body. The body has currently been kept at the Civil Hospital in Samrala.

Based on a complaint filed by the singer’s brother, Jotinder Singh, police had registered an FIR on May 15 against Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, a resident of Moga, and his associate Karamjit Singh. However, the family alleged that no major action was taken by the police afterwards.

According to Jotinder Singh, his sister had left home around 8:30 pm on May 13 in her Ford Figo car to buy groceries from the market, but did not return home late into the night. The family began searching for her and later discovered that she was acquainted with Sukhwinder Singh from Bhalur village in Moga district.

Jotinder alleged that Sukhwinder Singh wanted to marry his sister, but she had refused the proposal. He claimed that, out of resentment, the accused and his associates abducted her at gunpoint and later murdered her.

The family further alleged that Sukhwinder Singh fled to Canada after the murder. According to them, he had come to Punjab from Canada to carry out the crime.

SHO Balbir Singh of Jamalpur police station said that police received information about a body being found in the Neelo canal. A police team reached the spot and called the family for identification, following which the body was confirmed to be that of Inder Kaur.

Police said the investigation into the case is currently underway.

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