Inder Kaur, also known as Yashinder Kaur, was a Punjabi singer. She was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint six days prior to her body being found.
Punjabi Singer Inder Kaur’s Body Recovered From Canal In Ludhiana; Brother Claims Accused Fled To Canada
Punjabi singer Inder Kaur had been missing for six days before her body was recovered from a canal in Ludhiana.
- Punjabi singer Inder Kaur found dead in Neelo canal.
- She was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint six days prior.
- Family suspects a rejected suitor, now in Canada.
- Police investigation into the murder is ongoing.
Punjabi singer Inder Kaur, also known as Yashinder Kaur, who was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint six days ago in Ludhiana, has been found dead. Her body was recovered from the Neelo canal, and family members later identified the body. The body has currently been kept at the Civil Hospital in Samrala.
Based on a complaint filed by the singer’s brother, Jotinder Singh, police had registered an FIR on May 15 against Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, a resident of Moga, and his associate Karamjit Singh. However, the family alleged that no major action was taken by the police afterwards.
According to Jotinder Singh, his sister had left home around 8:30 pm on May 13 in her Ford Figo car to buy groceries from the market, but did not return home late into the night. The family began searching for her and later discovered that she was acquainted with Sukhwinder Singh from Bhalur village in Moga district.
Jotinder alleged that Sukhwinder Singh wanted to marry his sister, but she had refused the proposal. He claimed that, out of resentment, the accused and his associates abducted her at gunpoint and later murdered her.
The family further alleged that Sukhwinder Singh fled to Canada after the murder. According to them, he had come to Punjab from Canada to carry out the crime.
SHO Balbir Singh of Jamalpur police station said that police received information about a body being found in the Neelo canal. A police team reached the spot and called the family for identification, following which the body was confirmed to be that of Inder Kaur.
Police said the investigation into the case is currently underway.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Inder Kaur?
When and where was Inder Kaur found?
Inder Kaur's body was recovered from the Neelo canal. Her body was found after she had been missing for six days since May 13th.
Who is suspected of kidnapping and murdering Inder Kaur?
Police registered an FIR against Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha and his associate Karamjit Singh. The family alleges Sukhwinder Singh, who wanted to marry her, abducted and murdered her after she refused his proposal.
What led to the suspicion against Sukhwinder Singh?
Inder Kaur's brother stated that Sukhwinder Singh had proposed marriage, which she refused. He further alleged that Sukhwinder Singh abducted her at gunpoint and murdered her out of resentment.