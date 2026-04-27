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HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (April 27): Puzzle #1773 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (April 27): Puzzle #1773 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for April 27 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your winning streak going strong.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wordle's April 27 puzzle featured a spooky theme, starting with 'E' and ending with 'E'.
  • Hints indicated the word had four vowels and only three unique letters.
  • The answer, 'eerie', describes something strange, scary, or spooky.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Monday, April 27, with another fun yet slightly spooky puzzle. The popular five-letter word game continues to challenge players every single day. Some people try to solve it in the least number of guesses, while others just want to protect their winning streak.

Today’s puzzle had a creepy feel to it, which made many players pause and think a little longer than usual. The hints helped, but the answer was still not too easy. If you are stuck, don’t worry, we have everything you need right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy, but it needs smart thinking. Players get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour and give clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues carefully, players can remove wrong letters and slowly move closer to the answer. This simple but clever idea is why Wordle is loved by millions around the world.

Hints That Helped Crack The April 27 Puzzle

Here are the clues that players got today:

  • Creepy vibes.
  • The word begins with E.
  • It ends with E.
  • The word has 4 vowels.
  • There are only 3 unique letters in the word.
  • Using “ripen” as a starter makes all five letters turn yellow.

These hints were helpful, but still made players think twice before guessing the right word.

Wordle Answer Today (April 27)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: EERIE.

“Eerie” means something that feels strange, scary, or spooky. It is often used to describe a place or situation that gives you an uncomfortable or creepy feeling, like an empty house at night or a silent road in the dark.

Great job if you figured it out! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow’s Wordle will give you another chance to try again and keep your streak going.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Wordle answer for April 27?

The answer to the April 27 Wordle puzzle is EERIE. This word means something strange, scary, or spooky.

How do the tile colors work in Wordle?

Green tiles mean a correct letter in the correct spot. Yellow tiles indicate a correct letter but in the wrong position. Grey tiles show that the letter is not in the word at all.

What were the hints for the April 27 Wordle puzzle?

The hints included 'creepy vibes', the word starts and ends with 'E', has 4 vowels, and only 3 unique letters. Using 'ripen' turned all letters yellow.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY Wordle Answer Today
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