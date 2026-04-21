Wordle Answer Today (April 21): Puzzle #1767 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wordle players faced a tricky April 21 puzzle.

Hints included 'messy bundle,' starting with C, ending P.

Today's Wordle answer was 'CLUMP,' meaning a close group.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Tuesday, April 21, with another fun and slightly tricky puzzle that got everyone thinking. The popular five-letter word game continues to be a daily habit for many people around the world. Some players enjoy the challenge of solving it fast, while others just want to keep their winning streak going.

Today’s puzzle had a slightly unusual hint that made players think a bit deeper. It wasn’t too hard, but it wasn’t super easy either. If you’re still trying to figure it out, don’t worry, the hints, answer, and meaning are all right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is simple to understand but needs smart thinking. You get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to guide you:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these clues carefully, you can remove wrong letters and slowly get closer to the answer. That’s what makes Wordle fun and a little addictive, too.

Hints That Helped Crack The April 21 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

A messy little bundle.

The word begins with C.

It ends with P.

The word has 1 vowel.

All five letters are unique.

Using “lumpy” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints were simple but needed a bit of thinking to connect them to the right word.

Wordle Answer Today (April 21)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: CLUMP.

A “clump” means a group of things stuck closely together. It can be something messy or tightly packed. For example, wet hair can form clumps, or dirt can clump together when it gets sticky. It usually describes things that don’t spread out easily and stay stuck in one place.

Well done if you guessed it correctly! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another puzzle and another chance to win.