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HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (April 16): Puzzle #1762 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (April 16): Puzzle #1762 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for April 16 is here. Check simple hints, clues, and the meaning of today’s puzzle to keep your streak going strong.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 09:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • April 16 Wordle answer relates to body part.
  • Solution is CUBIT, an ancient length measurement.
  • Cubit measurement from elbow to middle finger.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up this Thursday, April 16, to another fun and slightly tricky puzzle that got everyone thinking. The five-letter word game is now a daily habit for many people around the world. Some players try to solve it in the fewest moves, while others just want to keep their winning streak safe.

Today’s puzzle was a bit different and made players think about something related to the human body. The hints were helpful, but still tricky enough to confuse some players. If you are still stuck, don’t worry, the answer and meaning are just below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy, but it needs smart thinking and patience. Players get six chances to guess the correct five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to give clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

 

By using these clues properly, players can remove wrong letters and slowly reach the right answer. This mix of fun and logic is what makes Wordle so popular every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The April 16 Puzzle

Here are the clues given for today’s puzzle:

  • The length of a certain body part.
  • The word begins with C.
  • It ends with T.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “topic” as a starter shows two yellow letters and one green.

These hints helped players move closer to the answer without giving it away too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (April 16)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: CUBIT.

A “cubit” is an old unit used to measure length. It is the distance from your elbow to the tip of your middle finger. This way of measuring was used a long time ago, around 3000 BCE. But since everyone’s arm length is different, it was not very accurate, so modern measurement systems replaced it.

Congrats if you solved it! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow’s Wordle will give you another chance to try again and keep your streak going.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Wordle answer for April 16?

The answer for the Wordle puzzle on April 16 is CUBIT. It's an old unit of length based on the distance from the elbow to the middle finger.

What are the hints for the April 16 Wordle puzzle?

The puzzle was about a body part, started with 'C', ended with 'T', had two vowels, and all letters were unique.

What does 'cubit' mean?

A cubit is an ancient unit of measurement, approximately the length from your elbow to the tip of your middle finger.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 09:54 AM (IST)
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Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY Wordle Answer Today
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