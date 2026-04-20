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HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (April 20): Puzzle #1766 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (April 20): Puzzle #1766 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for April 20 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your winning streak going.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Today's Wordle puzzle offered a creative challenge.
  • Hints included interlacing threads, starting with W.
  • The correct answer for April 20 was WEAVE.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up this Monday, April 20, to another fun and slightly tricky puzzle that got everyone thinking. The five-letter daily game continues to be a favourite for people around the world. Some play it for fun, while others are focused on keeping their winning streak going strong.

Today’s puzzle had a creative twist, and the hints pointed toward something old and useful. If you’re still confused, don’t worry, we’ve got the answer and its meaning ready below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy, but it needs smart thinking and patience. Players get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour and give clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these hints properly, players can remove wrong guesses and move closer to the right answer. That’s what makes Wordle simple but still very fun.

Hints That Helped Crack The April 20 Puzzle

Here are the clues players had today:

  • Interlacing threads.
  • The word begins with W.
  • It ends with E.
  • The word has 3 vowels.
  • There are 4 unique letters in the word.
  • Using “vowel” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints helped many players figure out the word step by step.

Wordle Answer Today (April 20)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: WEAVE.

To “weave” means to cross threads over and under each other to make fabric. This is a very old skill that people have used for thousands of years to make clothes and other items. Weaving is not just useful; it is also seen as a form of art.

Great job if you solved it! And if not, don’t worry, you’ll get another chance with tomorrow’s puzzle.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Wordle answer for April 20?

The Wordle answer for April 20 is WEAVE. This word relates to interlacing threads to create fabric.

What does it mean to weave?

To weave means to cross threads over and under each other to make fabric. It's an ancient skill used for making clothes and other items.

What were the hints for the April 20 Wordle puzzle?

The hints included that the word is about interlacing threads, starts with 'W', ends with 'E', has 3 vowels, and 4 unique letters.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
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Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY Wordle Answer Today
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